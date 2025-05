Chadrac Akolo must leave St. Gallen Keystone

FC St. Gallen will not extend the expiring contract with Chadrac Akolo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 30-year-old Congolese transferred from French Ligue 2 club Amiens to the eastern Swiss club in the summer of 2022. In 118 serious matches for St. Gallen, Akolo scored 35 goals and 17 assists. In the 2023/24 season, he was the Super League's top scorer with 14 goals together with Zan Celar (then Lugano) and Kevin Carlos (then Yverdon).