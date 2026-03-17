In the last direct duels, St. Gallen usually finished higher than Lugano Keystone

St. Gallen and Lugano meet in the supplementary match of the 30th Super League round on Tuesday. The eastern Swiss side are looking to consolidate second place, while the Ticino side want to close the gap on their opponents.

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While Thun took another step towards the title on Saturday and further widened the gap to the chasing pack with another win, the chasing duel in eastern Switzerland fell victim to the weather. Referee Lukas Fähndrich was forced to cancel the match a few minutes before kick-off due to the onset of heavy snowfall. The game will now be rescheduled for Tuesday (19:00).

With a win in front of a home crowd, Enrico Maassen's team could close the gap to Thun to 14 points again. However, the German coach is probably more concerned with maintaining or, at best, increasing the gap to the rear. Three points on Tuesday and FCSG would be eight points ahead of Lugano and Basel with eight rounds to go.

For their part, the Ticino side would love to make the battle for second place all the more exciting. The prerequisite for this is a win away from home, something that Mattia Croci-Torti's team has only managed once this year. In any case, the record in the last direct duels speaks clearly in favor of St. Gallen. Lugano have been waiting more than two years for a win against the eastern Swiss side, who have won four of their last six encounters with the Bianconeri.