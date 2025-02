Victor Ruiz's time at FC St. Gallen has come to an end Keystone

FC St.Gallen and Victor Ruiz are terminating their contract, which runs until summer 2025, ahead of schedule, the club has announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 31-year-old midfielder returned to the eastern Swiss club from Al-Fayha in February 2024 after moving to Saudi Arabia in August 2022. Ruiz has only started once in the Super League this season, making six substitute appearances.