As always, there was no winner in the fiercely contested duel between Lucerne and St. Gallen Keystone

St. Gallen and Young Boys fail to win in the 33rd round of the Super League. Sion, meanwhile, celebrated a commanding victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the last round before the division of the league, Luzern and St. Gallen drew 2-2, with the Central Swiss side twice taking the lead and the eastern Swiss side coming back twice in the person of Aliou Baldé. In the end, the one point was probably not enough for St. Gallen to put leaders Thun under pressure again. However, the point could be worth a lot in the battle for second place. FCSG are nine points behind Thun and three ahead of Lugano.

Young Boys, who came from behind against Servette but had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the end, also failed to win. It was the third draw in a row for the Bernese and a further setback in the battle for the European Cup places.

Sion recorded an unchallenged victory against Lausanne-Sport. Thanks to goals from Benjamin Kololli, Ilyas Chouaref and Franck Surdez, the Valais side won 3-0 and are four points ahead of YB in 5th place in the table.

On Saturday, Grasshoppers won the landmark clash against Winterthur 2:0, allowing the record champions to move eight points clear of the bottom club in the table and consolidate their place in the barrage. FC Zurich lost 1-0 to Lugano and are still seven points ahead of the Grasshoppers.

The match between leaders Thun and FC Basel, originally also scheduled for Saturday, was postponed to April 18 following a fire in the dressing room at St. Jakob-Park.

Results and standings:

Saturday: Zurich - Lugano 0:1 (0:0). Winterthur - Grasshoppers 0:2 (0:1). Thun - Basel 20.30 (postponed). - Sunday: Young Boys - Servette 1:1 (0:0). Sion - Lausanne-Sport 3:0 (0:0). Lucerne - St. Gallen 2:2 (1:0).

1. Thun 32/71 (72:36). 2. St. Gallen 33/60 (64:40). 3. Lugano 33/57 (50:38). 4. Basel 32/53 (50:42). 5. Sion 33/52 (51:35). 6. Young Boys 33/48 (65:60). 7. Lucerne 33/40 (64:61). 8. Servette 33/40 (57:57). 9. Lausanne-Sport 33/39 (47:57). 10. Zurich 33/34 (45:63). 11. Grasshoppers 33/27 (40:65). 12. Winterthur 33/19 (35:86).