St. Gallen set off fireworks against FCZ in the final 20 minutes Keystone

St. Gallen inflict their first defeat on FC Zurich in the supplementary match of the 5th Super League round with a 4:1 home win. St. Gallen scored three times after the 70th minute.

SDA

Three days after the annoying 3:2 home defeat against Luzern after leading 2:0, St. Gallen's central defense, which had undergone a personnel change, proved stable again as the game progressed. Even better: this time it was the eastern Swiss themselves who scored several times in the closing stages.

Captain Lukas Görtler made it 2:1 in the 70th minute after a perfect pass from Bastien Toma, after which Christian Witzig, who had already made it 1:0 in the first half, and substitute Felix Mambimbi made it clear within 13 minutes.

Although the hosts had to concede the equalizer less than two minutes after going 1-0 up, coach Enrico Maassen's team otherwise conceded few chances against the leaders from Zurich, who were beaten for the first time in their eighth game. In stoppage time, Zurich's four-time goalscorer of the season Juan Perea also picked up a yellow card.

In the 27th minute, Witzig scored with a low shot from the edge of the box after a quick counter-attack and cross from Moustapha Cissé. Almost on the counterattack, Marchesano equalized for the visitors after a beautiful attack over several stages. The goalscorer, who scored his third goal of the season in the league, was also the man who initiated the attack with a fine ball and body movement. In the final 20 minutes, FCSG finally set off the fireworks that made them forget their performance in Lucerne and took the wind out of FCZ's sails for the time being.

After seven complete rounds, FCZ now share the lead in the table with FC Luzern, who have exactly the same goal difference. Lugano are also on 14 points, with St. Gallen one point behind in fourth place.

Telegram and ranking:

St. Gallen - Zurich 4:1 (1:1)

18'893 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 27 Witzig (Cissé) 1:0. 29 Marchesano (Ligue) 1:1. 70 Görtler (Toma) 2:1. 79 Witzig (Mambimbi) 3:1. 83 Mambimbi (Witzig) 4:1.

St. Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch (72. Faber), Ambrosius, Stanic, Okoroji; Görtler (87. Konietzke), Quintillà, Witzig; Toma (72. Csoboth); Geubbels (72. Akolo), Cissé (46. Mambimbi).

Zurich: Brecher; Katic, Gomez, Kryeziu (86. Leidner); Ballet (80. Okita), Mathew (80. Kamberi), Conde, Ligue (67. Umeh); Marchesano, Chouiar (46. Krasniqi), Perea.

Comments. 94th yellow card for Perea. Cautions: 26th Chouiar, 56th Witzig, 58th Conde, 65th Kryeziu, 86th Perea.

Ranking: 1. Lucerne 7/14 (14:9). 1. Zurich 7/14 (14:9). 3. Lugano 7/14 (12:8). 4. St. Gallen 7/13 (16:9). 5. Servette 7/13 (12:15). 6. Sion 7/11 (10:6). 7. Basel 7/10 (15:8). 8. Lausanne-Sport 7/7 (11:16). 9. Young Boys 7/6 (11:15). 10. Grasshoppers 7/5 (9:13). 11. Yverdon 7/5 (7:13). 12. Winterthur 7/4 (4:14).

SDA