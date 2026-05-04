Will St. Gallen get striker Moritz Broschinski after all, a year late? Coach Enrico Maassen confirms the Espen's interest in the German in the football talk Heimspiel.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the transfer of Alessandro Vogt, FC St. Gallen have a gap in their forward line, which is why a transfer in the summer is being discussed. One possible candidate is Moritz Broschinski from FC Basel.

Coach Enrico Maassen confirms his interest and knows Broschinski from Dortmund. He describes him as a talented player who could fit well into the system, but needs confidence.

St. Gallen were already interested last summer, but opted for internal solutions at the time, which paid off with Vogt's strong season. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

With Alessandro Vogt's move to the Bundesliga, FC St. Gallen have a gaping hole in their forward line. Will they now turn to league rivals Basel in the summer and bring in Moritz Broschinski?

Broschinski has not really impressed at FCB so far. "For me, Broschinski would be someone you could rebuild at St. Gallen", says Andreas Böni, editor-in-chief of blue Sport, to FCSG coach Enrico Maassen in the football talk Heimspiel.

And Maassen does not deny it. "Yes, I know Moritz from our time together in Dortmund. He's a good player who needs a lot of love. Moritz is an option for us. He has many attributes that we need for our game."

Interest back in the summer

The Espen already showed interest in the German in the summer following the departure of Willem Geubbels. "We looked at him in the summer. When Geubbels left, Moritz was already in contact with Basel. Instead, we decided to go for our own striker," recalls Maassen. And this paid off. Alessandro Vogt had a stellar season (15 goals this season), while Broschinski only scored one league goal for FCB.

So now, a year later, Maassen's dream transfer at striker could come true after all. And for FCB, the Broschinski transfer would finally be a big misunderstanding.

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