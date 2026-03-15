The 30th Super League round clash between St. Gallen and Lugano, which was postponed on Saturday due to the weather, will be rescheduled for next Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kick-off at St. Gallen's Kybunpark is at 19:00. This was announced by the Swiss Football League on Sunday.

Referee Lukas Fähndrich was forced to cancel the match on Saturday evening just a few minutes before kick-off due to the onset of heavy snowfall. The risk of injury for the players on the snow-covered pitch would have been too great, also due to the worsening weather forecast.