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Chasing duel rescheduled St. Gallen - Lugano will be rescheduled for next Tuesday

SDA

15.3.2026 - 15:03

The 30th Super League round clash between St. Gallen and Lugano, which was postponed on Saturday due to the weather, will be rescheduled for next Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2026, 15:03

15.03.2026, 15:17

Kick-off at St. Gallen's Kybunpark is at 19:00. This was announced by the Swiss Football League on Sunday.

Referee Lukas Fähndrich was forced to cancel the match on Saturday evening just a few minutes before kick-off due to the onset of heavy snowfall. The risk of injury for the players on the snow-covered pitch would have been too great, also due to the worsening weather forecast.

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