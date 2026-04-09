Christian Witzig will not be available to St. Gallen in the near future Keystone

FC St. Gallen will be without attacking players Christian Witzig and Malamine Efekele for several weeks, the club has announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Witzig injured his ankle in the home game against Zurich on Easter Monday, while Efekele suffered a muscular injury to his right thigh in the same match.

The team from eastern Switzerland are the first runners-up to leaders Thun in the Super League, although the gap is twelve points with six rounds to go. St. Gallen are also in the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup, where they will face Challenge League side Yverdon away from home the Sunday after next.