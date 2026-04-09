  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Setback in the final spurt of the season St. Gallen must do without Witzig and Efekele

SDA

9.4.2026 - 16:19

Christian Witzig will not be available to St. Gallen in the near future
Christian Witzig will not be available to St. Gallen in the near future
Keystone

FC St. Gallen will be without attacking players Christian Witzig and Malamine Efekele for several weeks, the club has announced.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2026, 16:19

09.04.2026, 16:58

Witzig injured his ankle in the home game against Zurich on Easter Monday, while Efekele suffered a muscular injury to his right thigh in the same match.

The team from eastern Switzerland are the first runners-up to leaders Thun in the Super League, although the gap is twelve points with six rounds to go. St. Gallen are also in the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup, where they will face Challenge League side Yverdon away from home the Sunday after next.

More from the department

Young coach with high ambitions. Lichtsteiner:

Young coach with high ambitionsLichtsteiner: "FC Basel is an excellent springboard"

This has never happened before. 7 Premier League teams in the Champions League? This is possible

This has never happened before7 Premier League teams in the Champions League? This is possible

Chief Business Officer leaves. Christoph Urech is already leaving the Grasshoppers again

Chief Business Officer leavesChristoph Urech is already leaving the Grasshoppers again