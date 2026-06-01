Leon Frokaj is moving to FC St. Gallen. As the club from eastern Switzerland announced on Monday, the midfielder has signed a four-year contract.

The 21-year-old played last season in the FC Aarau jersey. Frokaj played 36 competitive games for the Challenge League club, which narrowly missed out on promotion this season after losing to Grasshoppers in the barrage. The Kosovo international was trained in FC Basel's youth academy.