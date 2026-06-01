Leon Frokaj (right) moves from Aarau to St. Gallen
Keystone
Leon Frokaj is moving to FC St. Gallen. As the club from eastern Switzerland announced on Monday, the midfielder has signed a four-year contract.
The 21-year-old played last season in the FC Aarau jersey. Frokaj played 36 competitive games for the Challenge League club, which narrowly missed out on promotion this season after losing to Grasshoppers in the barrage. The Kosovo international was trained in FC Basel's youth academy.
𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐤𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧, 𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐧! ✍️ 👋 Der 21-jährige Mittelfeldspieler Leon Frokaj wechselt vom FC Aarau zum #FCSG in die Ostschweiz. 💚🤍 Der kosovarische U-Nationalspieler bestritt für die Aargauer 36 Pflichtspiele und unterschreibt nun für die nächsten vier Jahre bei unseren… pic.twitter.com/1CxWP1DDQv— FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) June 1, 2026