Lukas Daschner St. Gallen signs German midfielder

Lukas Daschner (right) moved from Bochum to St. Gallen
Keystone

FC St. Gallen has strengthened its midfield with the signing of German midfielder Lukas Daschner.

Keystone-SDA

As the club from eastern Switzerland announced, the 24-year-old has joined the seventh-placed Super League side on loan until the end of the season from Bundesliga side VfL Bochum.

"With his technique, his intelligence and his creativity, he will be good for our game and our team," sports director Roger Stilz was quoted as saying in the St. Gallen media release. Four days ago, FCSG had already signed three-time Super League top scorer Jean-Pierre Nsame.

Daschner played almost 120 games in the two top German leagues. However, he was never part of Bochum's starting line-up in the last two seasons, not even under St. Gallen's former coach Peter Zeidler, who coached Bochum at the start of the season.

