A difficult task awaits with Vitoria Guimarães: St. Gallen coach Enrico Maassen Keystone

St. Gallen and Lugano face a tough challenge in the 5th round of the Conference League on Thursday. The eastern Swiss side need points against Vitoria Guimarães, while the Ticino side visit Warsaw for the top match.

SDA

The results have not been good at all for St. Gallen recently. After a great start to the season in the Super League and qualification for the league phase of the Conference League, they have only won two of their last 15 games in all competitions. The Cup defeat to lower-ranked Bellinzona was followed by a draw against Basel on Sunday, in which a win in overcrowded conditions was still given away.

There was also a setback in the Conference League recently. After losing two games at the start and a must-win at Larne in Northern Ireland, they only managed a 2-2 draw against Backa Topola in front of their home crowd. As a result, the team from eastern Switzerland find themselves in 25th place ahead of the penultimate round. A place among the top 24 teams qualifies them for the knockout phase.

The first home win in a European Cup league or group stage for more than ten years would come in handy. However, the task will not be easy. With Vitoria Guimarães, Eastern Switzerland will host a team that is in 6th place in the Portuguese league, is still unbeaten in the Conference League and eliminated FCZ in the 3rd qualifying round with a total score of 5:0.

"The roles are clearly divided," says Enrico Maassen. Nevertheless, St. Gallen's coach believes they have a chance. "They define themselves through ball possession and play neat football. We have to catch them in the transition game, that's where I see our opportunities."

Top match in Warsaw

Lugano have a no less difficult task ahead of them. The Super League leaders visit Legia Warsaw. The Polish side have an unblemished record in the Conference League and are the only team yet to concede a goal.

Lugano are under no pressure. Thanks to three wins, the Ticino side are clearly on course for the knockout rounds. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team occupy eighth place, which is the last place that entitles them to qualify directly for the round of 16. They are five points clear of St. Gallen.

In addition, Lugano have the easier task on paper in their final game. The Bianconeri host Cypriot club Pafos in the final game, while St. Gallen have to face Heidenheim.