Sporting management broadened St. Gallen's head of sport Stilz receives support

SDA

26.9.2025 - 19:58

St. Gallen's President Matthias Hüppi continues to rely on Head of Sport Roger Stilz (right)
FC St. Gallen is broadening its sporting management. Head of Sport Roger Stilz receives support from Jan Breitenmoser.

Keystone-SDA

26.09.2025, 19:58

26.09.2025, 20:39

Breitenmoser worked as Head of Sport and Sport Coordinator at FC Wil in the Challenge League for six years until this summer. At FCSG, the 30-year-old from eastern Switzerland will take over responsibility for the Future Champs Ostschweiz youth project, talent management and talent development as well as the women's department. Roger Stilz will be responsible for all matters relating to the men's first team, the club announced on Friday.

After speculation in recent weeks, it is therefore clear that Stilz will continue to work for the St. Gallen club.

Also on Friday, FC St. Gallen reported a positive annual result for the sixth time in a row. It reported a consolidated profit of CHF 116,787 for the 2024/25 financial year.

