Saturday afternoon in the Bundesliga was largely dominated by the second half of the table. The most valuable victory came in the 14th round for third-bottom St. Pauli.

Three months after their last win in the championship, St. Pauli once again picked up three points at home against their overtaken neighbors Heidenheim. Dutchman Martijn Kaars scored twice in a 2-1 win for the Hamburg side, who had to play the second half short-handed after a debatable sending-off shortly before the break.

The gap between St. Pauli and bottom club Mainz grew to five points. Mainz will play their first league match under new coach Urs Fischer at FC Bayern Munich on Sunday.

In addition to the usual candidates, Hoffenheim are also in the race for the top four places this season. The team featuring former Swiss youth internationals Leon Avdullahu and Albian Hajdari won 4:1 at home against promoted Hamburg (with Miro Muheim) without discussion and remains two points ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt (1:0 against Augsburg).

Tied on points with Hoffenheim and in 4th place thanks to the better goal difference is Leverkusen, who won their home game against Cologne 2-0 after two defeats. Martin Terrier with a dream goal and Robert Andrich scored within five minutes (66th and 72nd).