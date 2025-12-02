  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

DFB Cup St. Pauli knocks Gladbach out of the way ++ Hertha Berlin dismantles Kaiserslautern

SDA

2.12.2025 - 20:09

St. Pauli are through to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup.
St. Pauli are through to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup.
Keystone

In Tuesday's first Bundesliga clash in the German Cup, Borussia Mönchengladbach with Nico Elvedi lost 2-1 at home to St. Pauli in the round of 16.

Keystone-SDA

02.12.2025, 20:09

02.12.2025, 20:26

Former Swiss junior international Haris Tabakovic equalized for Gladbach to make it 1:1. Louis Oppie scored the winner for Hamburg in the 83rd minute.

Nico Elvedi's brother also missed out on advancing to the quarter-finals. Jan Elvedi and 1. FC Kaiserslautern suffered a brutal 6-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin, their rivals in Bundesliga 2. 16-year-old Kennet Eichhorn was among those to score for the Berliners, making him the youngest scorer in the German Cup since the war.

More from the department

Ticker. Barcelona host Atlético Madrid in thrilling clash

TickerBarcelona host Atlético Madrid in thrilling clash

Women's Nations League. Spain beat Germany to defend their title

Women's Nations LeagueSpain beat Germany to defend their title

Public prosecutor's office investigates. Nice fans give their team a hellish reception

Public prosecutor's office investigatesNice fans give their team a hellish reception