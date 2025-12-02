St. Pauli are through to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup. Keystone

In Tuesday's first Bundesliga clash in the German Cup, Borussia Mönchengladbach with Nico Elvedi lost 2-1 at home to St. Pauli in the round of 16.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Former Swiss junior international Haris Tabakovic equalized for Gladbach to make it 1:1. Louis Oppie scored the winner for Hamburg in the 83rd minute.

Nico Elvedi's brother also missed out on advancing to the quarter-finals. Jan Elvedi and 1. FC Kaiserslautern suffered a brutal 6-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin, their rivals in Bundesliga 2. 16-year-old Kennet Eichhorn was among those to score for the Berliners, making him the youngest scorer in the German Cup since the war.