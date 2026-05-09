St. Pauli must tremble to stay in the league Keystone

On the penultimate matchday of the Bundesliga, Stuttgart took a step forward in the battle for the Champions League with a 3:1 win over Leverkusen, while St. Pauli remain in a direct relegation spot.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The direct duel for the top flight offered plenty of spectacle in Stuttgart. Bayer Leverkusen got off to a lightning start through Aleix Garcia (1st minute), but VfB responded promptly through Ermedin Demirovic (5th minute). Maximilian Mittelstädt scored a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time (45.+7) and Deniz Undav (58) finally turned the game around to make the final score 3:1. Stuttgart climbed to 4th place with 61 points thanks to the home win.

TSG Hoffenheim are now level on points in 5th place. The team from Kraichgau benefited from an early red card against Werder Bremen for Yukinari Sugawara (5') and held on to their advantage thanks to Bilal Touré's golden goal (26') to win 1-0. Leverkusen (58 points) slipped to 6th place ahead of the final matchday.

Bitter afternoon for St. Pauli

The situation for St. Pauli in the basement of the table is becoming critical. The hard-fighting Hamburg side conceded a 2-1 defeat at Leipzig. Xaver Schlager (45') and Willi Orban (55') scored for the dominant Saxons, but the late goal by substitute Abdoulie Ceesay (86') was not enough to turn the game around. As a result, St. Pauli dropped to 17th place.

Meanwhile, Augsburg celebrated a conciliatory finish at home. Augsburg defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 3:1, with Michael Gregoritsch scoring a brace (24th/72nd) and Robin Fellhauer (42nd) also scoring. From a Swiss point of view, Cedric Zesiger and Fabian Rieder both played through.

Telegrams and rankings

Augsburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach 3:1 (2:0). - 30'660 spectators. - Goals: 24 Gregoritsch 1:0. 42 Fellhauer 2:0. 72 Gregoritsch 3:0. 92 Reyna 3:1. - Comments: Augsburg with Zesiger and Rieder. Borussia Mönchengladbach without Elvedi (not in the squad).

Leipzig - St. Pauli 2:1 (1:0). - 47'800 spectators. - Goals: 45. Schlager 1:0. 54. Orbán 2:0. 86. Ceesay 2:1.

VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen 3:1 (2:1). - Goals: 1. García 0:1. 5. Demirovic 1:1. 45. Mittelstädt (penalty) 2:1. 58. Undav 3:1. - Comments: VfB Stuttgart with Jaquez (from 78). Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (not in the squad).

Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen 1:0 (1:0). - Goal: 26. Touré 1:0. - Remarks: 5th red card against Sugawara (Werder Bremen, rough foul). Werder Bremen with Schmidt (12.-80.).