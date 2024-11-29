Johannes Eggestein (left) made the final decision with the 3:0. Picture: Keystone

St. Pauli win the clash between the promoted teams to kick off the 12th Bundesliga round. The Hamburg side beat Holstein Kiel 3:1.

SDA

Former Germany youth international Johannes Eggestein was decisive with two assists and a goal. The 26-year-old set up the goals from Manolis Saliakas (25) and Morgan Guilavogui (56) and made it 3-0 in the 85th minute.

Holstein Kiel missed the 1:1 shortly before the break with a missed penalty: Jann-Fiete Arp was denied by St. Pauli keeper Nikola Vasilj.

Holstein Kiel remain penultimate with just one win, while St. Pauli move up to 15th place for the time being.

Telegram and table:

St. Pauli - Holstein Kiel 3:1 (1:0). - Goals: 25. Saliakas 1:0. 56. Guilavogui 2:0. 85. Eggestein 3:0. 91. Harres 3:1. - Comments: 45. Vasilj (St. Pauli) saves Arp's penalty.

SDA