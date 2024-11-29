  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga St. Pauli decide the promotion duel against Kiel in their favor

SDA

29.11.2024 - 22:34

Johannes Eggestein (left) made the final decision with the 3:0.
Johannes Eggestein (left) made the final decision with the 3:0.
Picture: Keystone

St. Pauli win the clash between the promoted teams to kick off the 12th Bundesliga round. The Hamburg side beat Holstein Kiel 3:1.

29.11.2024, 22:34

29.11.2024, 22:38

Former Germany youth international Johannes Eggestein was decisive with two assists and a goal. The 26-year-old set up the goals from Manolis Saliakas (25) and Morgan Guilavogui (56) and made it 3-0 in the 85th minute.

Holstein Kiel missed the 1:1 shortly before the break with a missed penalty: Jann-Fiete Arp was denied by St. Pauli keeper Nikola Vasilj.

Holstein Kiel remain penultimate with just one win, while St. Pauli move up to 15th place for the time being.

Telegram and table:

St. Pauli - Holstein Kiel 3:1 (1:0). - Goals: 25. Saliakas 1:0. 56. Guilavogui 2:0. 85. Eggestein 3:0. 91. Harres 3:1. - Comments: 45. Vasilj (St. Pauli) saves Arp's penalty.

SDA

More from the department

Video highlights. Vaduz celebrate a last-second equalizer ++ Xamax stop their losing streak

Video highlightsVaduz celebrate a last-second equalizer ++ Xamax stop their losing streak

0:6 defeat at the Letzigrund. Switzerland is overrun by Germany after the break

0:6 defeat at the LetzigrundSwitzerland is overrun by Germany after the break

Contract until 2027. Van Nistelrooy signs for Leicester

Contract until 2027Van Nistelrooy signs for Leicester

Fifa world footballers. Xhaka, Sommer and Akanji nominated for world selection - uproar over Messi nomination

Fifa world footballersXhaka, Sommer and Akanji nominated for world selection - uproar over Messi nomination

On black ice with blue Sport. Vaduz coach Marc Schneider:

On black ice with blue SportVaduz coach Marc Schneider: "I would have loved to become a professional field hockey player"