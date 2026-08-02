St. Gallen and Lugano have secured their second consecutive victory and, after the second round of the Super League, are tied with YB for the maximum number of points. Lucerne and Vaduz suffered their second loss.

Just as they did a week ago against FC Zurich, St. Gallen came back from a deficit in Vaduz (3–2). Thanks to substitute Enoch Owusu’s first two Super League goals in the final 20 minutes, the team from eastern Switzerland secured the away win at the sold-out Rheinpark. The Liechtensteiners, who played well, had previously turned an early 0–1 deficit into a 2–1 lead.

Lugano came back from a 0-1 halftime deficit to secure a 4-1 victory over the Grasshoppers. Dereck Moncada, Yanis Cimignani (twice), and Elias Pihlström scored for the Ticino team.

FC Luzern is at the bottom of the Super League standings after losing 0-3 in Sion. The decisive factors in their second loss under new coach Udo Portmann were a disastrous start—with Tyron Owusu being sent off for a foul in the 2nd minute—and a terrible blunder by goalie Simon Simoni, who let a shot by Donat Rrudhani slip through his legs in the 9th minute.

YB was able to maintain its lead thanks to a better goal differential than Lugano and St. Gallen. The Bern team won 6–0 in Thun. Also on Saturday, Basel faced Lausanne-Sport (0–1) and Zurich faced Servette (2–1).

Results and Standings:

Saturday: Basel – Lausanne-Sport 0–1 (0–0). Zurich – Servette 2–1 (1–0). Thun – Young Boys 0–6 (0–3). – Sunday: Vaduz – St. Gallen 2–3 (1–1). Grasshoppers – Lugano 1–4 (1–0). Sion – Lucerne 3–0 (1–0).

1. Young Boys 2/6 (10:2). 2. Lugano 2/6 (6:2). 3. St. Gallen 2/6 (5:3). 4. Lausanne-Sport 2/4 (2:1). 5. Sion 2/3 (5:4). 6. Zurich 2/3 (3:3). 7. Basel 2/3 (1:1). 8. Thun 2/3 (3:7). 9. Grasshoppers 2/1 (2:5). 10. Vaduz 2/0 (3:5). 11. Servette 2/0 (1:3). 12. Lucerne 2/0 (1:6).