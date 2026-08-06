St. Gallen and Lugano win, Sion ties, and Vaduz loses. Four Super League clubs are in action in the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Within seven minutes, St. Gallen had put the game against Sheriff Tiraspol on the path to victory. In the first leg of the Conference League’s third qualifying round, the team from eastern Switzerland won 3–1, giving them a lead heading into the second leg at home.

The goals against the Moldovan record champions were scored by three substitutes: Andrin Hunziker (63'), Leon Frokaj (70'), and Christian Witzig (92'). All three entered the game in the 61st minute, and Hunziker and Frokaj, in particular, steered the match in the right direction for St. Gallen with their quick-fire goals.

Although Tiraspol scored a goal just before the end to prevent St. Gallen from keeping a clean sheet, Enrico Maassen’s team is still in an excellent position to secure a spot in the playoffs in a week’s time.

Lugano Dominates

Lugano also secured a victory—one without conceding a goal. The dominant Ticino side defeated the Faroe Islands club Runavik 2–0. The first goal of the evening came early—in the 7th minute, scored by Elias Pihlström. The team led by captain Renato Steffen remained in control for the rest of the match.

However, the 2-0 lead didn't come until the 80th minute, thanks to Kevin Behrens, who tapped the ball in from close range after Hannes Delcroix had headed the ball off the post just moments earlier.

Like St. Gallen, Lugano also heads into the second leg with a two-goal lead; the Ticino team will play that game on the road. The outlook for advancing to the playoffs is therefore promising.

Sion Draws

Sion's chances of making the playoffs also remain intact after they tied Noah Yerevan 2–2. The first half had been anything but ideal for Sion.

After a foul by Nias Hefti in the penalty area, Hefti was not only shown a yellow card, but Helder Ferreira also converted the penalty, giving the home team the lead in the 5th minute. After Winsley Boteli equalized (13th minute), the hosts immediately responded with a goal to make it 2–1, before Hefti was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.

Sion tied the game in the 57th minute on a goal by Ilyas Chouaref. It would be the last goal of the match. Even a red card for Stone Mambo—which evened the playing field again with 25 minutes remaining—did not change the final score.

Vaduz Must Make Up the Deficit

Vaduz was forced to admit defeat. The Liechtenstein team, newly promoted to the Super League, lost 1-2 to the Finnish club Inter Turku and will now have to capitalize on home-field advantage in the second leg to turn the series around. An own goal by Julian Stark (22') and a goal by Prosper Ahiabu (68') sealed the defeat. Dejan Sorgic’s equalizer in the 63rd minute lasted only about five minutes.

The winners of the two-leg matches in the third qualifying round of the Conference League advance to the playoffs, which will take place in late August.

Telegram:

Sheriff Tiraspol - St. Gallen 1:3 (0:0)

SR Ladebäck (SWE). - Goals: 63' Hunziker 0-1. 70' Frokaj 0-2. 89' Pineda 1-2. 92' Witzig 1-3.

St. Gallen: Watkowiak; Ruiz, Daschner (80' Kleine-Bekel), Okoroji, Vandermersch, Görtler (73' Konietzke); Stevanovic, Fazliji (61' Frokaj), Owusu (61' Witzig); Besio, Baldé (61' Hunziker).

Lugano - NSI Runavik 2:0 (1:0)

SR Kopiyevsky (UKR). - Tore: 7. Pihlström 1-0. 80. Behrens 2-0.

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Zanotti, Kelvin, Delcroix, Cimignani (72. Papadopoulos); Kendouci (61. Moncada), Dos Santos (61. Grgic), Bislimi, Steffen, Pihlström (82. Castro); Behrens.

Noah – Sion 2:2 (2:1)

SR De Gabriele (MLT). – Tore: 5. Ferreira (penalty) 1–0. 13. Boteli 1–1. 20. Manvelyan 2–1. 57. Chouaref 2–2.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman, Baltazar, Chouaref (75. Lukembila), Boteli (60. Berdayes), Surdez (60. Rrudhani); Nivokazi (30. Cipriano).

Notes: 26. Yellow-red card for Hefti. 65. Red card for Stone Mambo (Noah).

Inter Turku – Vaduz 2:1 (1:0)

SR Wattellier (FRA). – Tore: 22. Stark (own goal) 1:0. 63. Sorgic 1:1. 68. Ahiabu 2:1.

Vaduz: Schaffran; Beeli (82' Hasler), Lang, Berisha, Schwizer (82' Sawadogo); Stark, Cabrera, Mack; Monsberger (58' Djokic), Dalipi (82' Cocic), Sorgic (69' Kasper).

Notes: 79. Conteh's (Inter Turku) goal was disallowed following a VAR review. 84. Cabrera's goal was disallowed following a VAR review.