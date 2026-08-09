Lucerne earned its first point in the third round of the Super League, while St. Gallen dropped points for the first time in this still-young season. The wild match in eastern Switzerland ended in a 2-2 draw.

The game could easily have ended 4-4 or 5-5. Both teams missed several scoring opportunities. In the end, St. Gallen had the last word, with captain Lukas Görtler scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

There had been no indication in the first half that Lucerne would turn the game around at one point in the second half and come close to securing a much-needed victory. St. Gallen was the better team, but saw three shots hit the goal frame or be stopped by the outstanding Simon Simoni. Ironically, it was Lucerne’s new goalie who was responsible for the well-deserved opening goal for the team from eastern Switzerland in stoppage time of the first half. The Albanian, who had already made mistakes in the first two games, failed to hold onto a harmless cross and played the ball right to Lukas Daschner’s feet, who didn’t need to be asked twice.

Another new addition to the Central Swiss team fit in even better than Simoni: Daniel Mikolajewski, who was loaned from Parma just a few days ago, made his debut after halftime and needed only a few seconds to tie the score. Lucerne, who played with much more determination after the break, seemed headed for victory after Matteo Di Giusto’s late go-ahead goal (89th minute). That is, until Jesper Löfgren cleared the ball with his upper arm inside the penalty area deep into stoppage time, prompting referee Alessandro Dudic to receive a signal from the VAR.

Telegram:

St. Gallen – Lucerne 2–2 (1–0)

19,416 spectators. – Referee: Dudic. – Goals: 45. Daschner 1–0. 46. Mikolajewski (Di Giusto) 1–1. 89. Di Giusto (Oehlers) 1–2. 101. Görtler (penalty) 2–2.

St. Gallen: Zigi; Ruiz, Stanic (80' Kleine-Bekel), Okoroji; Vandermersch (55' Owusu), Görtler, Daschner (55' Hunziker), Frokaj (69' Fazliji), Stevanovic; Witzig (80' Konietzke), Balde.

Lucerne: Simoni; Dorn, Bung Hua Freimann, Knezevic (83' Löfgren), Fernandes (46' Mikolajewski); Bertone, Lucas Ferreira (79' Zimmermann); Kabwit (79' Oehlers), Di Giusto, Ciganiks; Meyer (64' Toggenburger).

Notes: Yellow cards: 14. Bertone, 22. Bung Hua Freimann, 29. Daschner, 38. Lucas Ferreira, 52. Frokaj, 59. Ciganiks, 94. Zimmermann, 97. Mikolajewski.