FC St. Gallen is off to a dream start in the 2026–27 soccer season. In the first leg of the second round of Europa League qualifying, the Green-and-Whites earned a well-deserved 2–1 victory over powerhouse Benfica Lisbon.

Tom Gaal emerged as the hero of the match in the 80th minute. The center back was left unmarked in the penalty area following a free kick by Lukas Daschner and headed the ball into the net for the much-celebrated winning goal.

Earlier, St. Gallen had already shown in the first half that the favorite was vulnerable. Aliou Baldé gave the hosts the lead in the 37th minute with a spectacular finish from a tight angle, sparking the first outburst of excitement in the sold-out Sitterstadion.

Benfica, which finished third in the domestic league last season without a single loss under José Mourinho—who has since returned to Real Madrid—responded before halftime, however. Rafa Silva capitalized on one of the few successful attacks by the Portuguese team—which is not yet fully prepared for the season—and tied the score at 1–1.

Tom Gaal (left) sent the Sitterstadion into a frenzy with his goal that made it 2-1. KEYSTONE

A Well-Deserved Victory in the First Leg

Looking at the game as a whole, St. Gallen’s victory was well deserved. Coach Enrico Maassen’s team played with courage, put pressure on Benfica with intense pressing, and barely allowed their opponents to get into their rhythm. After halftime, the visitors did take more control, but clear scoring chances were few and far between. Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi distinguished himself on several occasions, mostly with strong saves on long-range shots by the Portuguese, who were playing without, among others, the Norwegian World Cup discovery Andreas Schjelderup.

Despite this major success—which ranks not far behind the victory over Chelsea following the 2001 league title in the club’s history—Benfica remains the favorite in the second leg. However, with their 2-1 home win, the Swiss Cup champions have set themselves up to pull off a European upset in Lisbon.

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St. Gallen – Benfica Lisbon 2–1 (1–1)

17,179 spectators (sold out). – Referee: Pairetto (ITA). – Goals: 37' Baldé 1-0. 44' Rafa Silva 1-1. 80' Gaal 2-1.

St. Gallen: Ati Zigi; Gaal, Stanic (Ruiz, 93'), Okoroji; Vandermersch, Görtler, Daschner, Boukhalfa (72' Frokaj), Stevanovic; Witzig (72' Hunziker), Baldé (72' Besio).

Benfica Lisbon: Trubin; Bah, Antonio Silva, Lenglet, Dahl; Figueiredo (66. Barrenechea), Manu Silva (84. Rego); Rafa Silva, Sudakow, Kaminski (66. Gouveia); Pavlidis (76. Ivanovic).

Notes: Benfica Lisbon will be without Schjelderup (on break after the World Cup), among others.