Stade Lausanne-Ouchy celebrated after beating GC - the club will now face St. Gallen in the cup final Keystone

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy will face St. Gallen in the Swiss Cup final on Sunday at 14:00. The Vaud side could become the second lower-ranked club to win the competition after Sion in 2006.

Keystone-SDA SDA

St. Gallen are the big favorites against the surprising finalists from Lausanne in the hunt for their second cup victory since 1969. Enrico Maassen's team, which finished the past season in second place behind Swiss champions Thun, can count on their top scorers Alessandro Vogt (18 goals in 40 games) and Carlo Boukhalfa (14 goals in 41 games). "They have physically strong players," admitted Stade Lausanne coach Dalibor Stevanovic ahead of the match.

Final premiere for Stade Lausanne-Ouchy

In the semi-final, Yverdon's defense buckled after just five minutes against the eastern Swiss side, who went on to win 2-0 away from home. "We're preparing to get around the pressing they do at the start of the game," explained Stevanovic ahead of the first cup final in the club's history. "To win, we need great defensive stability."

Despite the Super League club's offensive steamroller, the Slovenian coach is confident: "We have a good team that also has strong individual players." Stevanovic can indeed count on the good form of Vasco Tritten, who scored both in the semi-final against GC and in the last three rounds of the Challenge League. The Vaud team finished this championship in 4th place.

"We have no fear"

Their path in the Swiss Cup also speaks for them. In the last three rounds, they faced a team from the Super League each time and came out on top against Winterthur, Luzern and finally Grasshoppers in mid-April. "We're not afraid," affirms the SLO coach.

FC St. Gallen, for their part, will try to break the curse of losing the last four cup finals. The most recent defeats for the eastern Swiss were against Lugano in 2022 (1:4) and against Lucerne in 2021 (1:3).

Whoever succeeds FC Basel in the winners' list will also receive a ticket to qualify for the Europa League. A win for St. Gallen would also please FC Sion: in this case, the Valaisans would inherit St. Gallen's qualification place for the Conference League, as they finished the Super League season in 4th place.