Stade Lausanne-Ouchy is normally supported by around 700 fans at the Pontaise. KEYSTONE

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy is adopting an unusual strategy to experience the cup final in front of a full crowd. The Challenge League club is distributing a large proportion of its tickets free of charge to young fans.

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According to a press release from the French-speaking Swiss club, the Lausanne team has 12,500 tickets available for the final on May 24 in Bern against St. Gallen. This figure represents a clear contrast to the league's daily routine, which attracts an average of less than 700 spectators to the Pontaise.

With free tickets, the club now wants to attract children and young people to the Wankdorf Stadium in order to create a great atmosphere. "We intend to let the whole of Vaudois football benefit from this before we return part of this contingent to the SFA if necessary," the French-speaking Swiss wrote in a press release.

The campaign is made possible by a sponsor who is prepared to pay the nominal value of CHF 40 that the Swiss Football Association demands for the tickets.

In St.Gallen, fans with a season ticket benefit

On the other side, there is anything but a shortage of spectators. At Grün-Weiss, the sale of final tickets will start in various tranches, as the club announces. First of all, fans with a season ticket can buy a ticket from May 9th.

If there are any tickets left after that, those fans who already attended the quarter-final match between St.Gallen and Basel will be given a chance.

Should Lausanne-Ouchy actually return part of their allocation to the association, FCSG fans would have another chance to buy tickets for the final. If not all tickets are sold via the finalists, a small number of tickets will go on sale to the public via ticketmaster.ch in mid-May, the association writes on its website.

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