Time up: Frenchman Christophe Caschili is no longer coach at Stade Nyonnais Keystone

The Challenge League club Stade Nyonnais is parting ways with coach Christophe Caschili, with whom he achieved promotion to the second-highest division a year and a half ago.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Vaud club has not yet announced a successor.

Nyon currently occupy 8th place in the Challenge League. After a poor start, they have recently remained unbeaten in four games. Nevertheless, the directors have now decided to change coach.