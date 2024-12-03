  1. Residential Customers
Paper cups and paper balls thrown Six-year-old fan banned from stadium in France

Syl Battistuzzi

3.12.2024

Le Havre fans.
Le Havre fans.
IMAGO/Sipa USA

No one is too small to be a criminal: a six-year-old fan of Le Havre has been banned from the stadium until the beginning of next year. The reason: he had apparently thrown paper cups and paper balls from the stands onto the pitch.

03.12.2024, 07:30

The Ligue 1 club Le Havre recently imposed a stadium ban on a fan. The "offender": just 6 years old. According to "L'Équipe ", the incident is said to have taken place at the beginning of November during the home game against Reims.

The youngster is said to have used projectiles in the middle of the second half. The objects in question were not fireworks or coins, but empty paper cups and paper balls, according to the report. He had his sights set on a peer who was sitting some distance away from him. Instead, the paper balls and paper cups landed on the pitch - where they did not hit anyone.

However, a dutiful official mentioned the action in a report. By analyzing the video surveillance tapes, the minor could be identified. The consequence: a stadium ban for him and those accompanying him, in this case the parents.

The rascal will therefore not be allowed to watch the games against Angers (this Sunday, 0:1), Strasbourg and Lens at the Stade Océane. The reason for the harsh punishment is simple. The relegation-threatened club (16th) fears heavy fines from the disciplinary committee of the French Football Association (LFP).

