The football transfer market is buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Club Brugge sporting director reports "standstill" in Jashari negotiations with Milan
AC Milan and Club Brugge have been negotiating a possible move to Italy for national team star Ardon Jashari for weeks. Recently, however, talks have come to a standstill. Bruges sporting director Devy Rigaux and CEO Bob Madou have now confirmed this in an interview with "Nieuwsblad".
"The talks with AC Milan have come to a standstill. They know our position. We believe that Ardon's cycle at Club Brugge is not yet complete. There is nothing on the table today that we believe could be an exception," the Belgian newspaper quotes him as saying.
According to media reports, the Rossoneri are prepared to pay around 33 million euros for the 22-year-old. According to Milan sporting director Igli Tare, a transfer is also in line with the ex-Lucerne player's wishes. "Jashari wants to join us. In our opinion, we have made a good offer and hope for a positive outcome," said Tare recently.
Apparently, however, the sum on offer is not enough for the Belgians. "We will persuade Ardon Jashari to stay. With all due respect to one of our undisputed best players, but you can't just walk out the door here," "Nieuwsblad" quotes the Bruges managers as saying. "We are convinced that Ardon will make a top transfer, but only at a time that suits everyone, and that is not the case for us today. We assume that he will stay."
-
Ciro Immobile joins Bologna
Ciro Immobile will be team-mates with Swiss players Dan Ndoye, Remo Freuler and Michel Aebischer at Bologna. The Italian cup winners announced the signing of the striker on Thursday.
The 35-year-old Italian returns to Serie A after a year with Besiktas Istanbul, where he scored 207 goals in 340 games for Lazio Roma between 2016 and 2024.
-
Théo Hernandez from Milan to Al-Hilal
France full-back Théo Hernandez will play in Saudi Arabia in the future. The 27-year-old is moving to Al-Hilal after six seasons at AC Milan, as announced by the Riyadh-based club coached by Simone Inzaghi.
-
Edin Dzeko joins Fiorentina
The 39-year-old veteran Edin Dzeko is returning to Italy. The Bosnian striker has signed a one-year contract with Fiorentina, the club announced.
Dzeko played for AS Roma and Inter Milan in Italy from 2015 to 2023. In the last two seasons, he has been very successful for Fenerbahce Istanbul, scoring 46 goals in 99 games.
-
FCZ presents new signing at training camp
FC Zurich is currently at a training camp in Oberstaufen, Germany. They also have a new face with them. It is Nelson Palacio, a 24-year-old midfielder who previously played for US club Real Salt Lake City.
He is on loan for the 2025/2026 season, after which FCZ has an option to buy him.
In March 2023, Palacio made one appearance for the Colombian senior national team in a test match against South Korea.
-
Bayern interested in Xavi Simons
As reported by theAthletic, FC Bayern are considering signing RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons. Bayern, who have been on the lookout for attacking players since the start of the transfer window, are in even greater need of a new attacking player since the bitter loss of Jamal Musiala to injury.
So far, however, there have only been disappointments for Munich, with Florian Wirtz opting for Liverpool, Nico Williams staying at Athletic Bilbao and BVB shooting star Jamie Gittens moving to Chelsea FC.
Bayern are now said to have found what they were looking for in the Bundesliga and, according to "Athletic", have made an enquiry to RB Leipzig for attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. The 22-year-old midfielder is said to be keen to leave the club. However, no concrete talks have apparently yet taken place between the clubs.
Bild" also reports interest, but writes that Stuttgart's central attacking player Nick Woltemade and Liverpool winger Luis Díaz are still at the top of Bayern boss Max Eberl's transfer list.
-
Edin Dzeko signs for Fiorentina
Yes, he's actually still playing! Edin Dzeko is moving to Serie A club Fiorentina at the age of 39. That's after his contract with Fenerbahce expired at the beginning of July.
Dzeko has signed a contract with the "Viola" until the summer of 2026. The football nomad has already played for AS Roma (2015 - 2021) and Inter Milan (2021 - 2023) in Italy.
-
Modric transfer to Milan fixed
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Luka Modric's move to AC Milan is a done deal. The 39-year-old will join the Serie A club on a free transfer, as his contract in Madrid expires this summer.
After much speculation, the Real legend has signed a one-year contract in Milan until June 2026. The Croatian has played a total of 597 times for the Spanish side.
-
Barry moves to the Premier League - Basel benefits
After just one season at Villarreal, Thierno Barry is moving to the Premier League. The French striker has signed a contract with Everton until the summer of 2029, the club announced.
According to media reports, the English club will pay a transfer fee of a good 32 million euros. FC Basel, who sold Barry to Villarreal last August, will also benefit from this thanks to a sell-on fee.
By moving to the Liverpool club, 22-year-old Barry will miss out on the Champions League, for which Villarreal qualified in fifth place in the Spanish championship. Barry contributed eleven goals and four assists in 35 La Liga games.
-
Juventus Turin apparently interested in Xhaka
A few weeks ago, a transfer of national team captain Granit Xhaka to AC Milan was rumored. The rumor mill almost boiled over, but in the end nothing came of the transfer and Milan are said to have withdrawn from talks.
Instead, another Italian club is now said to be keen on Xhaka. As the "Gazzetta dello Sport" reported on Tuesday, the Swiss is high on the shopping list of new Juve sporting director Damien Comolli.
"The latest indications lead to Xhaka. Juventus are thinking about him," the newspaper wrote on Tuesday morning. Juve want to rebuild the engine of Igor Tudor's team, and Xhaka would come in very handy as a midfield leader.
However, a transfer would only be considered if Juventus could first find a buyer for midfielder Douglas Luiz, the paper continues.
-
Aarau sign Daniel Afriyie
Daniel Afriyie is continuing his career at FC Aarau in the Challenge League. The 24-year-old Ghanaian center forward, who was discarded by FC Zurich, has signed a two-year contract with the promotion hopefuls, with an option to extend.
Afriyie has played for FCZ since January 2023. He scored three goals in 50 games. In 2021, he led Ghana's U20s to victory in the Africa Cup final against Uganda, scoring twice. He has made nine appearances for his country's senior national team.
-
Gyökeres on the verge of a move to Arsenal
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres is on the verge of a move to Arsenal. According to the report, Sporting president Federico Varandas is now prepared to sell the striking Swede for 70 million euros plus bonuses. Gyökeres himself no longer wants to play for Sporting and is also refusing to take part in the Portuguese club's pre-season preparations
According to Romano, the Londoners submitted a bid of 65 million euros plus bonuses over the weekend. This was not enough, but negotiations are said to have continued on Monday and Tuesday and could be concluded soon.
Meanwhile, the Gunners are said to have already reached an agreement with the player. Gyökeres has also once again emphatically informed Sporting of his desire to move.
-
Goalie Szczesny extends his contract with Barcelona
Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has extended his contract with FC Barcelona until 2027, the Spanish champions have announced. This should make it clear that there is no longer a place in the squad for former captain Marc-André ter Stegen.
The former Juventus and Arsenal player returned from retirement last year to stand in for the German ter Stegen, who suffered a serious knee injury, and quickly established himself as a regular in the Barcelona goal ahead of the young Spaniard Iñaki Peña.
Szczesny played a key role in Hansi Flick's team's successful season, which ended with the treble (champions, cup winners, Spanish Super Cup). He is likely to compete with Catalan Joan Garcia, who was brought in from Espanyol Barcelona at the start of the transfer window, for the number one goalkeeper position.
-
Milan sporting director: "Jashari wants to join us"
AC Milan have been courting Ardon Jashari for a long time. As sporting director Igli Tare has now explained, the 22-year-old would like to move to the Rossoneri. But: "We have to respect Brugge's decision. In our opinion, we have made a good offer and hope for a positive outcome." Milan are said to be offering around 33 million euros for Jashari. That would be a record transfer for the Belgian league.
-
FCB striker Milena Nikolic moves to Russia
Just recently Fabio Celestini moved to Moscow, now comes the next transfer announcement from the FCB camp with a Russian connection. The Bosnian-Herzegovinian international Milena Nikolic is moving "at her own express wish to the Russian top club PKF ZSKA Moscow", FC Basel announced on Friday evening.
It continues: "Contrary to its own convictions, FCB is allowing her this transfer because the club does not want to stand in the way of the player's personal career. The two clubs have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer."
According to FCB, the 32-year-old will have the opportunity to continue her career at ZSKA Moscow under "very lucrative" conditions.
"For us as FC Basel 1893, a transfer deal with the government-affiliated club from Russia is ethically extremely problematic in the current situation. In this specific case, the club agreed to the transfer after lengthy consideration and out of respect for the player's express wishes. However, because this transfer deal fundamentally contradicts FCB's values, the transfer proceeds will be used for a social purpose: The money will flow into international projects of the Scort Foundation, which are also dedicated to promoting girls and women in football."
-
Walker signs for Burnley
Kyle Walker joins Premier League promotion contenders Burnley from Manchester City after a year on loan at AC Milan.
Walker has signed a two-year contract and will be team-mates with national team striker Zeki Amdouni.
-
Basel loan out Jovanovic again
FC Basel are also loaning out Djordje Jovanovic for the coming season. The Serbian striker is joining Israeli club Maccabi Haifa, as the Super League club announced.
Last season, when Basel won the double, Jovanovic played for Partizan Belgrade and scored six goals in 19 league games. He scored twice in the same number of league appearances for FCB.
Maccabi has an option to buy.
-
Lausanne-Sport gets reinforcement from Austria
Lausanne-Sport, newly coached by Peter Zeidler, has gained further reinforcements, the club has announced. The 19-year-old midfielder Gaoussou Diakité from Mali is joining the Vaud club on loan until the end of the season from RB Salzburg.
Diakité has played for Salzburg's farm club, Austrian second division side Liefering, since the start of 2024. Last season, he scored 9 goals and 4 assists in 23 games.
-
Sion brings in new goalkeeper
FC Sion are bringing in reinforcements in the goalkeeper position. The Valais club have signed 32-year-old Francesco Ruberto on a three-year contract.
Ruberto, a Swiss with Italian roots, last played for FC Vizela in Portugal's second-highest league. In Switzerland, he has played for FC Thun and FC Schaffhausen, among others.
-
Barça have Liverpool star in their sights
Following the contract extension of Nico Williams in Bilbao and the corresponding rejection by Barcelona, the reigning Spanish champions are continuing their search for a new attacker.
Luiz Diaz from Liverpool FC is said to be a possible candidate. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans have been keen on the Colombian for some time. Bayern are also said to have expressed an interest.
Liverpool are said to have slammed the door shut on the 28-year-old, with the attacker not for sale. Last season, Diaz scored 17 goals in 51 games for the English side.
-
Williams extends with Bilbao: "The most important thing is to listen to my heart"
After Nico Williams decided to stay at Athletic Bilbao last summer when Barcelona were courting him, fans and media speculated that the attacking player would move on.
Williams, however, remained loyal to his colors and turned down Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich. He has surprisingly extended his contract with Athletic Bilbao on a long-term basis. The 22-year-old European football champion signed a new contract that runs until 2035.
"When it comes to making decisions, the most important thing for me is to listen to my heart," Williams said in a video message on Instagram. "I am where I want to be, with my people. This is my home. Aupa Athletic."
-
Transfer of Gittens to Chelsea is fixed - BVB already had Ndoye in their sights beforehand
After tough negotiations, Jamie Gittens is transferring from Borussia Dortmund to English Premier League club Chelsea. This was agreed by all parties involved at the Club World Cup in Fort Lauderdale, as announced by the Bundesliga club. A few contractual details still need to be finalized, it added.
The winger had already completed his medical check with the Blues last weekend. However, the 20-year-old Englishman then returned to Dortmund's team headquarters in Fort Lauderdale as the agreement was delayed.
"The talks with Chelsea were challenging, but ultimately we are happy that we will in all probability be able to realize our economic ideas and then have planning security," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl in a club statement.
BVB had wanted 65 million euros for Gittens. According to media reports, the English club will now also pay Borussia around this amount. As "Bild" calculates, this is a top deal for the Bundesliga club. After all, they brought Gittens from Manchester City in 2020 and, according to the German newspaper, paid just 90,000 euros in training compensation at the time.
Is Dortmund getting involved in the Ndoye poker?
BVB are now looking for a replacement on the wing. A national team player is apparently a possibility. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzo, Dan Ndoye is on Borussia Dortmund's shortlist. Di Marzo reported this even before the Gittens transfer was finalized.
Napoli are also interested in Ndoye. Negotiations are ongoing between the Italian champions and Bologna, but no agreement has yet been reached. "It cannot be ruled out that Borussia Dortmund will get involved (in the negotiations, ed.)," wrote Di Marzo.
-
Hot rumor from Italy: Besiktas Istanbul interested in Okafor
As Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano announced on the X platform on Thursday evening, national team attacker Noah Okafor could soon be playing in Turkey.
According to Romano, Besiktas Istanbul are keen on the 25-year-old, who is currently under contract with AC Milan but has been on loan to Scudetto winners Napoli for the past six months.
Besiktas also want to sign Okafor on loan, according to Romano's post. The club has already made contact with Okafor's entourage. Meanwhile, the left-back is also highly rated by RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga club is said to have registered its interest.
-
Afriyie leaves FCZ
FC Zurich and striker Daniel Afriyie are going their separate ways. The contract with the nine-time international from Ghana, which is still valid for one year, will be terminated by mutual agreement.
The 24-year-old Afriyie came to Zurich from his home country in January 2023. In two and a half seasons, he played 50 competitive matches for FCZ, scoring two goals.
FC Zurich also announced the signing of Ilan Sauter. After two years at AC Bellinzona, the 24-year-old central defender is returning to his training club with a contract valid until the summer of 2030.
-
Thierno Barry about to move to the Premier League
The 22-year-old is on the verge of signing a contract with Everton, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Liverpool club is said to be transferring 35 million euros to Villareal for the Frenchman.
Barry scored 11 goals in 35 games for the Spaniards in the last LaLiga season. Prior to that, the Frenchman caused a sensation during 41 games at FC Basel, where he developed from a chance killer to a prolific scorer. He scored 20 goals in all competitions for Basel.
-
Is Sommer going to Turkey?
Former national team goalkeeper Yann Sommer is said to be on Galatasaray's shopping list, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Swiss is not the only goalkeeper in whom the Turkish champions have expressed an interest.
According to Romano, however, there has not yet been any contact between the parties. Sommer still has a contract with Inter until June 2026.
Galatasaray are very active in this transfer window. A few weeks ago, Leroy Sané was signed on a free transfer from Bayern.
-
Thun brings in former FCSG junior
FC Thun are strengthening their defense with Michael Heule. The 24-year-old player from eastern Switzerland has signed a three-year contract, as announced by the promoted Super League club.
Heule comes from the youth section of FC St. Gallen and played the last two seasons at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, first in the Super League and then in the Challenge League after relegation.
-
Dylan Bronn back at Servette
Defender Dylan Bronn is returning to Servette. As the runners-up in the last Super League season announced, the 30-year-old defender has signed a contract until 2027.
Bronn spent the last three years playing for Salernitana in Serie A and B. The 42-time Tunisian international has already been on loan at Servette for the second half of the 2024 season, making eleven appearances.
-
English striker for Lausanne
Lausanne-Sport have announced the signing of English striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji. The 22-year-old joins on a free transfer and has signed a three-year contract.
Butler-Oyedeji comes from Arsenal's youth academy and made two appearances for the first team last season.
-
João Pedro joins Chelsea for 70 million euros
Chelsea have signed Brazilian striker João Pedro to an eight-year contract, according to a statement from the club. The transfer fee is said to be around 70 million euros.
The 23-year-old joins from Premier League rivals Brighton, where he scored ten league goals last season. The Brazilian international completed his medical in the USA. He could therefore make his debut for Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup against Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Saturday night.
-
Bradley Mazikou extends his contract with Servette
After one full-back, Tsunemoto (Basel), left the Geneva club, Servette have announced the contract extension of another full-back: Bradley Mazikou.
The 29-year-old Frenchman, who joined from Aris Thessaloniki in 2023, has signed a new contract with the Geneva club until 2028. Last season, he appeared in 36 games across all competitions.
-
Federico Barba leaves FC Sion
As Sion announced on Wednesday, the contract with the Italian has been terminated by mutual agreement. The 31-year-old only joined Sion from Como last winter.
In the second half of last season, Barba made 16 appearances and was often a fixture in central defense. It is not yet clear where he will move to.
-
GC signs two juniors from Italy
The Grasshoppers have signed a talented player from Italy. The Zurich club has announced that Matteo Mantini has joined the team from the Super League from Inter Milan. The 17-year-old Mantini will play in central midfield. The Italian U18 international has signed a contract with GC until 2028.
Pantaleo Creti is even a year younger. The full-back is also an Italian youth international, comes from AC Monza and has signed a three-year contract.
-
Leverkusen sign U21 champion Quansah from Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen have signed defender and U21 European champion Jarell Quansah from Liverpool FC. The 22-year-old has signed a contract with the German runners-up until June 30, 2030 to help fill the gap left by international Jonathan Tah's move to FC Bayern Munich.
"With Jarell, our defense will gain pronounced dynamism, pace and tenacity in tackles and another very important building block for the Werkself of the future," said Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes in a club statement. Quansah, who will be given shirt number 4 in Leverkusen, was quoted as saying: "It's a great task and challenge for me to become part of Leverkusen's current upswing."
-
Basel helps itself to Servette
FC Basel announce the signing of Servette defender Keigo Tsunemoto. The 26-year-old Japanese player joins the Swiss champions with immediate effect and signs a contract until summer 2028.
Tsunemoto played a total of 83 competitive games for Geneva and would have had a contract until 2026. The transfer fee is unknown.
"With Keigo Tsnuemoto, we were able to sign a dynamic, quick and defensively strong full-back who already knows the Super League well," FCB sporting director Christian Stuckin was quoted as saying in a press release. "He has impressed in the last two seasons at Servette and has always been an unpleasant opponent for us. He is a clear reinforcement for our international campaign and we are delighted that we have been able to sign him."
-
St.Gallen strengthens its squad with Bundesliga player
FC St.Gallen have announced the arrival of German midfielder Carlo Boukhalfa, who has signed a two-year contract with the eastern Swiss club. The 26-year-old midfielder joins on a free transfer from Bundesliga club St. Pauli.
Boukhalfa - who according to "transfermarkt.de" has a market value of two million euros - spent three years in Hamburg. Last season, he played 27 competitive matches and scored two goals. "Carlo is an attacking player with strong running and tackling skills who is versatile," wrote St.Gallen in a press release.
The 26-year-old will wear the number 11 for the Espen in future.
-
Bajrami continues his career at Helmond Sport
After Katic, FC Zurich also announced the definitive departure of Labinot Bajrami. The 20-year-old striker was loaned out to Winterthur last September after his father threw an umbrella in the direction of the then FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz during a cup match in Zug.
He had substituted Bajrami in and out. He has now moved to Helmond Sport in the Dutch second division on a three-year contract.
-
A Gambian international for Servette
Servette have announced the signing of a Gambian international via their social networks.
The 26-year-old winger Ablie Jallow signed a contract until 2028. He joins from Ligue 1 promoted Metz, where he has played since 2022.
-
Katic moves from FCZ to Schalke 04
Nikola Katic, who was loaned to Plymouth Argyle in the English Championship (second-highest division) at the end of January, is leaving FC Zurich for good.
The 28-year-old central defender is moving to Schalke 04 in the second Bundesliga, as the two clubs announced. The Bosnian has signed a contract with the Germans until June 30, 2028.
The transfer terms were not disclosed. Katic played 86 competitive matches for FCZ, in which he scored seven goals.
-
Sion brings in Swiss youth international
FC Sion is strengthening its attack. Swiss striker Winsely Boteli is joining the Valais Super League team from Borussia Mönchengladbach. As the club announced, the U20 international has signed a one-year loan contract. Sion have an option to buy.
The soon-to-be 19-year-old from Geneva transferred from Servette to Mönchengladbach's youth academy in 2022. Last season, Boteli made 25 appearances for the Bundesliga club's second team in the Regionalliga West, scoring three goals.
-
Arigoni returns to GC
Full-back Allan Arigoni is returning to Grasshoppers after three years at FC Lugano. The Zurich club announced that the 26-year-old has signed a two-year contract with an option for a further season.
He made 88 first-team appearances for GC from 2018 to 2022 before moving to Lugano. Last year, he played for Lugano's partner club Chicago Fire during a loan spell in Major League Soccer (MLS).
-
St.Gallen takes over Lukas Daschner permanently
FC St.Gallen can continue to count on the services of Lukas Daschner. The German midfielder, who was signed on loan six months ago, has signed a contract valid until 2028.
This was announced by the eastern Swiss club. The 26-year-old Daschner was still contractually bound to VfL Bochum for the next season. FCSG and the relegated Bundesliga side have now agreed on a permanent deal for the versatile midfielder.
Daschner moved to the Super League in February and impressed with his goalscoring ability, vision and class. He scored three goals in 16 games for St. Gallen.
-
João Pedro moves to Chelsea
The Brighton striker, who scored ten goals in 27 league games last season, is set to join Chelsea in the Premier League for around €50 million. The 23-year-old is set to sign a contract until 2032.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian is set to join the Londoners on Tuesday following his medical check and could make his debut as early as this week. Chelsea are currently taking part in the Club World Cup in the USA and will face Palmeiras in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
-
Tammy Abraham about to move to Turkey
The 27-year-old Englishman is said to have reached an agreement with Besiktas, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Turkish club is said to be prepared to transfer around 20 million euros to AS Roma for the eleven-time England international.
With this transfer fee, he would be Besiktas' record transfer and would replace Moatasem Al-Musrati (who came from Braga for around 11 million) as the most expensive transfer in the club's history.
Abraham, who was loaned out to Milan last season (three goals in 29 games) and still has a contract in Rome until 2027, is due to fly to Turkey soon to complete the transfer.
-
Former world champion Pogba back: contract with AS Monaco
The Swiss trio of Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo and Philipp Köhn have been joined by a prominent player at AS Monaco. The Monegasques have signed Frenchman Paul Pogba until 2027.
The 32-year-old midfielder matured into a world-class player at Juventus - he first played for the Italians from 2012 to 2016. He subsequently moved back to Manchester United for a transfer fee of 105 million euros. He returned to Juventus in 2022.
In August 2023, after a match against Udinese, his last game to date, Pogba gave a positive doping test due to a high testosterone level and was banned for four years. He appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The court reduced the ban to 18 months because it was of the opinion that Pogba had not doped intentionally.
He is now trying again with Monaco. Pogba has been without a club since his contract with Juventus was terminated in November 2024. He is aiming to return to the French national team. He won the 2018 World Cup title with the Equipe Tricolore, for whom he played 91 games.
-
Jashari wants to go to Milan - but Bruges want more money
AC Milan want national team talent Ardon Jashari at all costs. This has been an open secret for several days. According to numerous reports, Milan have already submitted two bids for the Swiss to his club Brugge - but both failed.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the last offer amounted to 27 million euros plus 5 million euros in bonuses. Clearly too little for the Belgians, who are said to be demanding at least 40 million for the ex-Lucerne player and are apparently hoping that other interested parties will enter the bidding with higher offers.
Because the 22-year-old has enough admirers. In addition to AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Swiss international. Even ManCity and PSG are said to be able to imagine a transfer.
According to Romano, however, Jashari has already made his own decision: he wants to go to Milan. The transfer guru wrote this on the X platform on Friday. According to this, Jashari has already submitted his transfer request in Bruges - probably also to put pressure on Milan before a possible third offer.
Will that work? Nothing is yet known about a further offer from the Italians, who are also interested in national team captain Granit Xhaka and Croatia legend Luka Modric in addition to Jashari.
-
Taulant Xhaka becomes coach at Basel fourth division club
Just over a month after the end of his active career, Taulant Xhaka is taking his first step as a coach. The FC Basel club legend will coach the Basel fourth-division club FC Dardania in future.
The 34-year-old Taulant Xhaka has already made it clear during his playing career that he - like his younger brother Granit Xhaka - aspires to a future as a coach.
-
Bradley Fink leaves FCB for England
Bradley Fink is leaving FC Basel one year before the end of his contract. The 22-year-old striker is joining English third division side Wycombe Wanderers and moving to his mother's home country.
When the former FC Luzern junior moved from Borussia Dortmund's youth academy to Basel in the summer of 2022, he was seen as a great hope. However, the tall center forward was rarely able to live up to the high expectations.
Even after a one-year loan to league rivals GC, Fink was never able to play his way into the limelight at FCB. In the past double season, the long-serving Swiss junior international contributed two goals and one assist in 431 minutes of action.
-
Xhaka's Milan move off?
A few days ago, it looked as if there was a good chance that Granit Xhaka would soon be wearing the Milan shirt, but now everything seems to be different. As reported by "Blick", the Milan transfer is "off the table" - at least for the time being.
"An initial in-depth assessment of the situation with the most important parties involved from the management has been unsuccessful," it says. Prior to this, "Kicker" had already reported that Xhaka was too expensive for Milan in the overall package.
It is uncertain what will happen with the national team captain. His contract at Leverkusen runs until 2028, and reports that Xhaka is annoyed with new Bayer coach Erik ten Hag have been categorically rejected by those close to the 32-year-old, writes Blick.
-
Basel strengthens its midfield
FC Basel has found a replacement for Leon Avdullahu, who has left the club. As the club announced on Friday, midfielder Koba Koindredi is joining FCB on loan from Sporting Lisbon.
The 23-year-old played last season on loan at Lausanne-Sport under new FCB coach Ludovic Magnin.
-
Nick Woltemade has reached an agreement with Bayern
The 23-year-old striker from VfB Stuttart is said to have already agreed a transfer with Bayern, according to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg. He is set to receive a contract until 2030.
There are said to have been no negotiations between the two clubs so far. Woltemade's contract with Stuttgart is valid until 2028 and is said not to include an exit clause. This would mean that Bayern would probably have to dig deeper into their pockets.
Woltemade is currently causing a sensation at the U21 European Championships. With his six goals in four games, he has played a major part in Germany reaching the final. In the last Bundesliga season, the 23-year-old scored 12 goals in 28 games for Stuttgart.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo extends his contract with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his expiring contract with Al-Nassr by two years until June 2027, the club from Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh announced on Thursday.
"The story continues", the club said via X. A video of the 40-year-old Portuguese running across the beach was also shown. At the end, CR7 looks into the camera with a grin and says "Al-Nassr forever".
Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for the club from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of 2023, where he reportedly earns 200 million euros a year.
-
Official: Liverpool sign Kerkez
Liverpool FC continues to go full throttle on the transfer market. After Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, the Reds have also secured the services of Milos Kerkez (21). The Hungarian left-back joins from Bournemouth for around 47 million euros.
-
Koindredi about to move to Basel
FC Basel appear to have found a replacement for the departing Leon Avdullahu and are apparently on the verge of signing midfielder Koba Koindredi. The 23-year-old played under new FCB coach Ludovic Magnin last season on loan at Lausanne-Sport, but is (still) owned by Sporting Lisbon.
On Wednesday, the Portuguese sports daily "Record" reported that negotiations between Basel and Sporting are well advanced. According to the report, Koindredi will be loaned out again, but Basel are said to want to secure a purchase option.
-
Faber moves from St. Gallen to Dresden on loan
FC St. Gallen is loaning Konrad Faber to Dynamo Dresden for the coming season. The traditional club from eastern Germany was recently promoted to the 2nd Bundesliga.
The 27-year-old Faber still has a contract with the eastern Swiss club that runs until the summer of 2027. The German, who is versatile on the right flank, joined FCSG a year ago from Jahn Regenburg, for whom he played 31 competitive matches in the past season.
-
Kepa to Arsenal
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kepa is on the verge of a move to Arsenal London. The goalkeeper, who joined Chelsea for €80 million in 2018 and was most recently loaned out to Bournemouth, has already completed his medical with the Gunners and will move for €5 million (release clause).
-
Husic leaves YB for Croatia
Anel Husic is leaving Young Boys. The 24-year-old defender is moving to Croatian double winners Rijeka after spending the last six months on loan with Turkish side Gaziantep. Husic has played 18 competitive games for YB since moving from Lausanne to Bern in February 2024.
-
GC gets reinforcement from Munich
The Grasshoppers are also getting reinforcements from Bayern Munich for next season. The Zurich club announced that 19-year-old Dane Jonathan Asp Jensen will join GC on loan from the German club's second team.
Last season, Jensen, a versatile midfielder, scored five goals and 11 assists in 23 games in the Regionalliga (fourth-highest level). "Jonathan Asp Jensen has developed impressively and has already established himself as a leading player at a young age," says GC sporting director Alain Sutter.
Last season, the Australian Nestory Irankunda was loaned to GC from Bayern Munich. The speedy striker made 21 appearances in the Super League (1 goal, 3 assists) and could, according to reports, also play for GC next season.
-
Tomás Verón Lupi remains with GC
The Grasshoppers have signed the Argentine on a permanent basis following his loan from Uruguayan first division club Racing Club de Montevideo.
The 24-year-old, who scored seven goals in 27 games last season (three goals), has signed a three-year contract with the record champions. The clubs did not disclose the amount of the transfer fee.
-
Lugano sign Algerian international
The Ticino club has announced the signing of Algerian international Ahmed Kendouci. He joins the Luganesi from Cleopatra FC in Egypt.
The midfielder, who has signed a three-year contract in Ticino, will not be available to Mattia Croci-Torti's team until September. He is currently recovering from a shin injury.
-
Is Mattia Zanotti moving to Serie A?
According to various media reports, the Italian is set to leave FC Lugano for Bologna. The club of Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye is said to be willing to pay around 10 million euros plus bonuses for the Italy U21 international and offer him a four-year contract.
Technical director Giovanni Sartori is said to have been in Ticino in recent days to negotiate with FCL. Zanotti will replace Davide Calabria at Bologna, whose loan contract expires at the end of June.
-
Anthony Racioppi moves to FC Sion
Anthony Racioppi is returning home. FC Sion have secured the services of the 26-year-old Swiss goalkeeper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.
Racioppi moved from Young Boys to Hull City in England a year ago, but was unable to establish himself in the second-tier Championship. During the winter break, the Geneva native was loaned out to 1. FC Köln, but did not make it beyond the role of substitute goalkeeper in the promotion to the 1st Bundesliga.
At Hull City, Racioppi still had a contract valid for the next two years. The amount of the transfer fee that FC Sion will have to pay to England for the former Swiss junior international goalkeeper is not known.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo will probably stay in Saudi Arabia
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese is set to stay with Al-Nassr. The only thing left to decide is whether he will stay for one or two seasons. Ronaldo is said to have received an offer until 2027.
Just a few weeks ago, the signs were pointing to his departure when Ronaldo wrote on social media: "This chapter is over. The story? It will continue."
After the Nations League triumph with Portugal, the 40-year-old did not want to reveal too much about his future, but said that nothing would change. That now definitely seems to be the case.
-
Pioli no longer Ronaldo's coach at Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new coach in Saudi Arabia. The Italian Stefano Pioli is no longer in charge at Al-Nassr.
Al-Nassr did not provide any information on the reasons for the separation. According to media reports, Pioli is about to return to his home country. The former AC Milan coach is apparently about to sign a contract with Fiorentina.
-
Sion sign talented Swiss striker from Gladbach
Winsley Boteli is regarded as a great hope for the future in the Swiss national team forward line. The Geneva native, who moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2022, is scoring goals at junior level in Germany and is on the radar of several clubs.
Now it should be clear: The 18-year-old U-Nat player is coming back to Switzerland - at least for a year. According to Fabrizio Romano, Boteli is moving to FC Sion on loan. The Valais club have also secured a purchase option worth 3.5 million euros. Boteli's contract with Gladbach runs until 2028.
-
Valon Behrami becomes technical director at Watford
Three years after his retirement, Valon Behrami is returning to the football business. According to blue Sport, the former national team player will become technical director at Watford FC, where he will act as a link between the players and the sporting management. Behrami himself played for Watford between 2015 and 2017.
-
Manchester United are hot for Jashari
Ardon Jashari is one of the hottest transfer candidates this summer. AC Milan are said to have already made Brugge an offer of €30 million for the international player - and other European clubs are also keen on the 22-year-old.
According to the English newspaper "Mirror ", Manchester United, among others, are also showing great interest in Jashari and are said to have already held talks with representatives of Bruges. According to the report, the Swiss has already turned down offers from Fulham and West Ham.
-
Pogba signs for Monaco
Paul Pogba has found a new club after serving his doping ban. The 2018 world champion will be team-mates with Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn and has signed a contract with AS Monaco until 2027, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. According to the report, the 32-year-old Frenchman will complete his medical check with Monaco this week.
-
Austria Salzburg sign son of Phil Collins
The Austrian second division club Austria Salzburg has signed a celebrity offspring. The promoted club has announced the signing of Mathew Collins, the son of pop star Phil Collins. The 20-year-old midfielder comes from the second team of WSG Tirol. "He is completely uncomplicated and down-to-earth and therefore fits in perfectly with Austria on a personal level," said club president Claus Salzmann.
Collins completed a trial training session with the Salzburgers before the end of last season and also came to the Max Aicher Stadium for the decisive match for promotion against Schwaz. "The moment I walked into the stadium, I immediately felt at home," explained Collins, who was born in London and has a Swiss passport. His father only paid him a visit in May at a home game of WSG Tirol Juniors in the Regionalliga Tirol.
-
Neymar extends his contract with FC Santos
Brazil's former star Neymar has extended his contract with FC Santos until the end of this year. The 33-year-old is hoping to force his way back into the Seleção.
Neymar returned to his youth club in south-east Brazil on a free transfer at the end of January. Since then, the star striker, who has been frequently injured of late, has played 14 games, scoring three goals and providing three assists.
His ultimate goal is to be called up to Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Neymar played his 129th and so far last international match for the record world champions in October 2023.
-
Milan likely to pull out of Xhaka poker - will Saudi Arabia come into play?
AC Milan are courting national team captain Granit Xhaka and are negotiating with his club Bayer Leverkusen. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzo, however, the price that the Werkself are demanding for their midfielder is too high. "Bayer Leverkusen's economic demand is currently out of reach for Milan," said Di Marzio on Sky Sport Italia.
The Germans are said to be targeting a transfer package of around 40 million (including salary and transfer fee) and a three-year contract, according to Kicker. Milan are apparently no longer willing to invest that much money in a player who will turn 33 in September. Instead, the Italians are focusing on Ardon Jashari, a much younger Swiss player (more on this below).
According to the trade magazine, an Xhaka transfer to Milan is now even "unlikely", especially as Leverkusen would also like to keep him. There is every indication that the national team captain will resume training at Leverkusen in July. Which would not mean that Xhaka's departure is definitely off the table. "An immoral offer from Saudi Arabia could lure Xhaka away from Leverkusen," writes the football magazine "Kicker".
-
Is Dortmund getting into the Ndoye poker?
The interest of champions Napoli in Dan Ndoye is well known. Now Borussia Dortmund are also said to have put out feelers for the international winger. Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzo writes on his website that Borussia have Ndoye on their shortlist.
Young BVB star Jamie Gittens has been linked with a move to Chelsea FC. So far, the Londoners have been unwilling to agree to the 60 million euro transfer fee demanded by Dortmund. In the event of a Gittens transfer, Ndoye would therefore be a valid replacement on the wing.
Negotiations are ongoing between Napoli and Ndoye's employers Bologna, but no agreement has yet been reached. "It cannot be ruled out that Borussia Dortmund will get involved (in the negotiations, ed.)," writes Di Marzo.
-
Lugano sign French center forward
FC Lugano have announced an addition to their attack. Frenchman Alexandre Duville-Parsemai is moving to Ticino with a contract valid until the summer of 2028.
The 22-year-old center forward comes from Martinique and was trained at OGC Nice. Most recently, he played for French third division club Dijon. Last season, Duville-Parsemai scored eleven goals in 33 games in all competitions.
-
GC brings in Scheiblehner as new coach
Gerald Scheiblehner is the new coach of Grasshoppers. What the 48-year-old Austrian already made public on Instagram on Monday has now been officially announced by the Zurich club.
Scheiblehner is moving from Blau-Weiss Linz to the Swiss record champions. Last season, he surprisingly led Linz to the final round of the Austrian Bundesliga.
"Gerald Scheiblehner has exactly the kind of experience and persuasive power that can give our team structure and new impetus," said Head of Sport Alain Sutter in the press release.
The Austrian fits in with GC's philosophy of giving young and motivated players a platform. Sutter is convinced that Scheiblehner "will make an important contribution to the further development of the team and individual players."
Grasshoppers remain silentGerald Scheiblehner writes on Instagram that he will be the new GC coach
Scheiblehner is really looking forward to the task at GC: "The job at GC really excites me. I see great potential in the team and in the club as a whole. I'm really looking forward to getting started right away."
-
Is Nikola Katic moving to the Bundesliga 2?
The central defender no longer has a future at FC Zurich and is now said to be at the top of FC Schalke 04's shopping list. The 28-year-old was loaned out to Plymouth Argyle in the second half of last season, where he worked with new Schalke coach Miron Muslic. Katic impressed the coach so much that he wanted to bring him to Gelsenkirchen.
According to the "Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung", the only thing standing in the way of the transfer is the transfer fee. FCZ are said to be demanding around 600,000 euros plus bonuses, while Schalke are said to be willing to offer no more than 400,000 euros. "We would like to sign Nikola, but not at any price," Schalke's sporting director Frank Baumann is quoted as saying.
-
Napoli negotiate with Liverpool for Nuñez
Darwin Nuñez never really made an impact at Liverpool FC. Although the striker scored his share of goals (40 goals and 26 assists in 143 games), the €85 million transfer fell short of expectations.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian champions Napoli are reportedly looking into Nuñez. The Uruguayan is said to have given the Neapolitans the green light. However, negotiations between Napoli and Liverpool are still at an early stage.
-
Ole Werner becomes the new coach of RB Leipzig
Those responsible at Bundesliga club Leipzig have finally found what they were looking for in their search for a new coach. Ole Werner is now in charge.
The 37-year-old Werner is to lead the club from Saxony back into international business and into the fight for titles at national level. "I am delighted to be head coach in Leipzig. In the detailed discussions, it was immediately clear that both sides have the same ideas about playing and working methods," Werner was quoted as saying in a press release. He succeeds Zsolt Löw, who took over the position on an interim basis at the end of March following the dismissal of Marco Rose.
Werner, who most recently spent three-and-a-half years at league rivals Bremen, has signed a two-year contract.
-
Milan want Jashari and make an offer - does Brugge want more?
AC Milan is in a state of upheaval. In May, the northern Italians brought a new sporting director (Igli Tare) on board, and they signed Massimiliano Allegri as head coach for the new season.
The squad is also set to undergo major changes. National team captain Granit Xhaka and Real legend Luka Modric are on AC's wish list. The name Ardon Jashari is also on this list - and things are now set to get concrete with this personnel matter.
As the "Gazzetta" reports, Milan are said to have approached Bruges with an initial offer of 30 million euros. However, the Belgians will not simply let their midfield strategist go and, according to the article, want a transfer fee of 40 million euros for Jashari.
Last year, Jashari moved from FC Luzern to the 19-time Belgian champions for around 6 million euros.
-
Nati jewel Manzambi extends his contract with Freiburg
Johan Manzambi impresses on his debut for the national team. He played in the test against the USA, contributed an assist and scored the goal that made the final score 4:0.
The 19-year-old from Geneva moved from Servette's youth team to SC Freiburg's U19s in January 2023 before progressing to the first team last summer.
Last season, Manzambi made eleven appearances for SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, scoring two goals and providing two assists. In June, he was called up for the national team for the first time by Murat Yakin.
Freiburg and Manzambi have now extended his contract, which runs until 2028, ahead of schedule. The club has not communicated the duration or other terms of the contract. Director of Sport Jochen Saier speaks of the interest of many "big clubs" in Manzambi. However, the player would have understood that at his age it is important to develop in a "healthy and stable" environment. Saier says in the official statement: "We are all convinced that he is in the right place here."
Manzambi himself says: "I am very grateful and happy about my first year with the SC professionals. The stadium and the fans are great, we have a really good team. I really wanted to stay here and hope that we will play another good season."
-
YB signs Gregory Wüthrich
Young Boys have strengthened their squad with the signing of Swiss international Gregory Wüthrich. As the Super League club announced, the former YB junior has signed a three-year contract.
The tall central defender has enjoyed great success in the Austrian Bundesliga over the past five seasons. Sturm Graz managed to break the dominance of RB Salzburg, winning two championship titles and two cup victories. Wüthrich was voted into the team of the season three times.
Last year, the 30-year-old from the city of Berne made his debut in the Swiss national team and made two international appearances. After his junior days at YB, Wüthrich celebrated three championship titles with his home club before ending up in Austria after a loan spell with Grasshoppers and a season with Perth Glory in Australia.
"For me, it's a return to my home country," Wüthrich was quoted as saying in a Young Boys press release. "I'm delighted that my transfer to YB has come full circle."
-
GC defender Schmitz returns to Germany
German defender Benno Schmitz is returning to his home country after a season with Grasshoppers.
As the Swiss record champions announced, the 30-year-old full-back is moving to the second team of his youth club Bayern Munich.
-
GC coach search over?
GC has apparently found what it was looking for in its search for a new coach. According to the newspaper "Blick", Gerald Scheiblehner is to succeed Tomas Oral. The 48-year-old was previously coach at Blau-Weiss Linz and surprisingly led the club to the final round of the Austrian Bundesliga last season.
On Monday afternoon, the club confirmed the departure of its coach and wrote: "Head coach Gerald Scheiblehner will leave FC Blau-Weiss Linz with immediate effect and move abroad." Confirmation from GC is still pending.
-
Bruno Berner to Australia as assistant coach
Bruno Berner is continuing his coaching career in Australia. Just over a year after his dismissal from Grasshoppers, Macarthur Bulls FC announced the appointment of the Zurich native as assistant coach.
Berner will assist Australian head coach Mile Sterjovski at the Sydney club. The former Swiss international played a season with FC Basel 20 years ago.
-
Abdu Conté returns from YB to Troyes
The Portuguese Abdu Conté is leaving Young Boys after one season. The Bernese club has decided not to make the loaned defender permanent. The 27-year-old Conté played 21 games for the capital club last season. He is returning to the French second division club Troyes.
The sporting future of attacking player Alan Virginius is still open. Negotiations with the 22-year-old Frenchman, who is also on loan from Lille, are still ongoing.
Sadin Crnovrsanin will no longer be playing for YB. The 23-year-old central defender, who spent the second half of the season on loan at FC Wil in the Challenge League, is moving to Ulm in the third-highest German league.
-
Pogba close to signing for Monaco
Paul Pogba is apparently on the verge of a move to AS Monaco. According to various media reports, the only thing missing is the final agreement on a two-year contract until 2027. Monaco have signed three Swiss players in Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn. The Ligue 1 club is coached by former YB coach Adi Hütter.
Pogba, the 2018 world champion, had been suspended since a positive doping test in August 2023. At the time, Pogba was still under contract with Juventus Turin. In November 2024, Pogba and Juve agreed to terminate his contract.
-
Iman Beney from the YB women to Manchester City - Akanji speaks out
Iman Beney will move from YB Women to Manchester City in the English Women's Super League next season. The 18-year-old Swiss international and her new club made the announcement on Sunday.
Born in Valais, Beney joined the YB women from her home country in 2021 and won the league title with the Bernese side this season. The attacking player, who mostly plays on the right wing, scored eight goals in 21 games this year.
Beney will be the first Swiss woman to join Manchester City, the club of national defender Manuel Akanji. The parties did not disclose the duration of the contract.
Manuel Akanji takes to the City women's official Instagram channel. "Hey Iman, welcome to Manchester City. It's great to have someone else from Switzerland at the club. I look forward to seeing you soon. You'll love it here. I wish you the best."
-
GC and Oral go their separate ways
As expected, Grasshopper Club Zürich is starting the Super League season at the end of July with a new coach.
The contract with 52-year-old German Tomas Oral will not be extended, as the record champions announced. It has not been announced who will succeed him.
Oral took over as coach at GC last November, when the Zurich club finished bottom of the table. He stabilized the team, but was unable to prevent the Grasshoppers from having to contest the barrage for the second time in a row. In this, they prevailed against Aarau with an aggregate score of 4:1.
"Tomas did an outstanding job in a challenging phase," GC sporting director Alain Sutter was quoted as saying in the press release. "I quickly got to know him as a strong coach and a very pleasant person. For the coming season, however, the club wants to start with a new sporting direction, including a complete overhaul of the key positions and fresh impetus." Oral commented as follows: "I came to GC with a clear mission from the outset: to secure a place in the league. I am proud to have achieved this."
-
Alioski signs for FC Lugano
Ezgjan Alioski is returning to FC Lugano eight years after moving abroad. The 33-year-old North Macedonian international has signed a two-year contract with the Ticino club.
This was announced by the club on Saturday. The full-back was most recently under contract with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. He previously played for Fenerbahce Istanbul and Leeds United.
It is a return for Alioski, who trained at Young Boys and also holds a Swiss passport. He already played for Lugano from 2016 to 2017. In his second season in Ticino, he scored 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games.
-
Zeidler takes over at Lausanne
Lausanne-Sport have found a new coach following the departure of coach Ludovic Magnin to FC Basel. Peter Zeidler has taken over at the Vaud club.
The club announced this in a press release on Saturday. He did not provide any information about the duration of the contract.
Zeidler was most recently employed by Bochum in the Bundesliga. He was dismissed from the traditional club from the Ruhr region in October after just eight games due to a lack of success. Before that, the 62-year-old German was under contract at St. Gallen for six years. He also coached FC Sion from August 2016 to April 2017.
Zeidler will lead first-team training for the first time on Monday.
-
Mega transfer perfect: Florian Wirtz moves to Liverpool
The transfer of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool is complete. The 22-year-old attacking player has signed a long-term contract with the English champions, as the traditional club announced. The exact term was not disclosed.
As Wirtz's contract with the Bundesliga club would have been valid until the summer of 2027, Bayer will receive a generous transfer fee. According to media reports, it will reach a sum of up to 150 million euros including bonus payments. Wirtz will thus become the most expensive transfer of a German footballer. His annual salary is said to be 20 million euros.
"I am very happy and very proud," Wirtz was quoted as saying in the press release. "Now the time has finally come. I've been waiting a long time for this."
-
Celestini to Moscow
It is now clear where Fabio Celestini will continue his coaching career. The 49-year-old has signed a contract with ZSKA Moscow for two seasons with an option for a further year, as announced by the Russian top club.
Although Celestini won the double with FC Basel, he asked for his contract, which was still valid at the time, to be terminated. He considered his mission at FCB to be over, although the club would have liked to continue working with him. When he took over the job at Basel at the end of October 2023, they were bottom of the table.
Celestini was initially considered a candidate at Getafe, where he had once played. However, the Spanish club confirmed coach José Bordalás in office. Celestini is now moving to Russia. He succeeds the Serbian Marko Nikolic at ZSKA Moscow. Although he won the national cup with the team, they only managed 3rd place in the championship. The sixth and last championship title came nine years ago.
-
Mambimbi leaves the FCSG
FC St.Gallen and Felix Mambimbi are going their separate ways. The 24-year-old joined the Espen from YB in the summer of 2023 and scored five goals and provided six assists in 50 competitive matches. As FCSG wrote in a statement, negotiations for a contract extension have failed.
-
Will FC Luzern lose goalkeeper Loretz?
Borussia Mönchengladbach has apparently put out feelers for FCL goalkeeper Pascal Loretz. This is reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung". In Lucerne, the 22-year-old still has a current contract until 2027 and is the undisputed number 1. In addition, Gladbach already has four goalkeepers in its professional squad - including another Swiss, Jonas Omlin. Omlin's departure is conceivable despite his contract until 2027, as he would probably only be number 2 behind Moritz Nicolas in the coming season.
-
Leverkusen on the verge of signing Liverpool pro Quansah
Bayer Leverkusen are apparently on the verge of signing Jarell Quansah. According to several media reports, the Bundesliga club has already reached a verbal agreement with the 22-year-old central defender from Liverpool FC. Negotiations between the two clubs are also close to being finalized.
Quansah, who could replace Jonathan Tah, who has moved to FC Bayern Munich, is expected to cost around 35 million euros plus bonuses. The professional has played for Liverpool FC since 2008 and is still under contract there until 2029. He has made a total of 58 competitive appearances for the Premier League champions. The 22-year-old is currently playing with the England U21 national team at the European Championships in Slovakia.
-
Wirtz transfer on the home straight
Florian Wirtz, who is already in England for a medical check, is on the verge of a record transfer to Liverpool FC and is set to sign a contract with the English champions until 2030.
Both clubs have long since agreed on a transfer fee package which, according to media reports, could be worth up to 150 million euros including a fixed sum and bonus payments. This would make Wirtz the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga and Premier League history. Only for the two strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has Paris Saint-Germain paid two even higher transfer fees to date.
-
Frick apparently stays with FC Luzern
As reported by "Blick", Mario Frick will remain coach of FC Luzern for at least one more season. Talks with German clubs and Serie A promotion contenders Pisa are said to have failed to reach an agreement. Frick is now said to have decided against a change and should start his fourth pre-season training with FCL on Monday.
-
29-year-old Spaniard becomes coach of Parma
Parma have found a successor for coach Cristian Chivu, who has moved to Inter Milan. The 29-year-old Carlos Cuesta has signed a contract with the club of Swiss midfielder Simon Sohm until the summer of 2027.
It is surprising that the young Spaniard was chosen. Serie A is actually known for placing great value on experience. Cuesta has worked exclusively as an assistant coach, first with the juniors of Atlético Madrid and Juventus Turin. In the last five years, he then worked alongside Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
-
Xhaka puts pressure on Bayer - Jashari too expensive?
According to a report in the Italian "Gazzetta dello Sport", Granit Xhaka is putting pressure on Leverkusen to allow him to move to Milan. Although the Rossoneri only finished the season in eighth place and, unlike the Werkself, will not be playing on the European football stage next season, the national team captain seems to prefer a move to Italy.
Bayer are facing a major upheaval. Chief defender Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) and winger Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) have already left, while the record transfer of exceptional player Florian Wirtz to the Reds is also imminent. Coach Xabi Alonso, who took the team to a new level, has left for Real Madrid.
Xhaka recently called the departures a "big loss". He left open the possibility that he would definitely remain as a key figure in the rebuilding process. "That takes a lot of energy. And I'm no longer 25, I'll be 33 in September," said Xhaka. The Swiss believes that the club bosses will probably find good solutions: "Whether with me or without me is another question."
Those responsible at Leverkusen remain passive in the matter and have not yet made any public statements. According to the report, Milan's new sporting director Igli Tare has now approached Leverkusen. Milan are said to have offered ten million euros. Although the offer is too low for Bayer, they are willing to talk.
Xhaka still has a long-term contract with the German runners-up until the end of June 2028 and could form a great midfield duo with Luka Modric - the long-time Real star is expected to join the Rossoneri after the World Cup. The duo could be complemented by Valencia's Javi Guerra.
A reported €25 million is being asked for the 22-year-old. Which is still cheaper than the new price tag apparently attached to Ardon Jashari. His employers Bruges want 40 million euros for the Swiss. Although Milan's war chest has been replenished following the departure of Tijjani Reijnders - the Dutchman moved to Man City for just under €60 million - financial excesses are not on the cards, even under new coach Massimiliano Allegri.
-
Williams on the verge of a Barça transfer
Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao will most likely play for Barça in the new season. The European champion could then also form a congenial duo at the club with super talent Lamine Yamal (17). Internally, the 22-year-old is said to have made clear his interest in a move to FC Barcelona.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Barça are said to have agreed a six-year contract with him. His salary is said to be just under eight million euros.
However, the Catalans must always bear in mind that their financial situation remains tight in order to be able to register the player with La Liga.
-
Sporting Gijon take over Dubasin
After a year on loan at Sporting Gijon, Jonathan Dubasin is joining the Asturians on a permanent deal from FC Basel. The clubs did not disclose the terms of the transfer.
The 25-year-old Spanish winger moved from Albacete to Basel in 2023, where he was unable to establish himself and only played a total of eleven competitive matches.
-
Winterthur brings in Cup hero Brian Beyer
FC Winterthur announces on its channels that it is acquiring center forward Brian Beyer from FC Biel. Beyer will receive a two-year contract.
The 28-year-old Beyer has already shot Yverdon into the Super League. After a stint in France (Annecy) and Germany (Osnabrück), he returned to Switzerland last winter, joining FC Biel in the Promotion League. In the cup final, Beyer converted the penalty against FC Basel to equalize the score at 1:1.
-
Rrudhani and Stankovic leave FC Luzern again
With nine goals and six assists, Donat Rrudhani was one of FC Luzern's top performers last season. The attacking player joined Central Switzerland on loan from YB in the summer of 2024. Despite Rrudhani's strong season, FCL is not exercising its purchase option "due to various discussions and mainly for economic reasons", Head of Sport Remo Mayer is quoted as saying on Lucerne's official X-Channel.
Aleksander Stankovic was also an important part of the Lucerne team. FCL exercised the option to buy the 19-year-old midfielder, but his home club Inter Milan exercised their buy-back right.
-
Barcelona bring in Joan Garcia for the goalkeeper position
FC Barcelona have signed a new goalkeeper. The 24-year-old Joan Garcia joins the Spanish champions from league rivals and city rivals Espanyol.
"A guarantee for the present and the future", according to the club's announcement following the signing of the six-year contract.
Joan Garcia is set to replace the German Marc-André ter Stegen as the regular goalkeeper. According to media reports, ter Stegen is no longer wanted at the club and has been asked to transfer. However, ter Stegen, who still has three years left on his contract with Barcelona, has so far refused to consider a transfer, preferring to face new competition.
-
GC extends contract with home-grown talent
Grasshoppers have extended their contract with Nahom Tesfom until 2027. The 21-year-old central defender is an integral part of the U21 squad and has scored six goals in 32 games. He will complete his pre-season training with the first team, the club announced on Wednesday.
Remo Gaugler, Head of Youth Development at the record champions, is quoted in a statement as follows: "Nahom is a prime example of GC's successful youth development work. His understanding of the game and his tireless commitment make him a very promising talent. We are convinced that he will continue to develop positively."
-
Josias Lukembila joins Sion
FC Sion have signed 25-year-old Josias Lukembila to a four-year contract. Sion are acquiring Lukembila from FC Paris after he was last loaned out to FC Winterthur.
Josias Lukembila was trained as a youth player at Lausanne. He gained his first experience of professional football during three seasons with FC Wil in the Challenge League. He then moved to the French second division club Paris. However, Lukembila did not experience Paris' promotion to Ligue 1, as he was loaned out by the Parisians to FC Winterthur last season.
In Sion, Lukembila signed a contract until 2029. In 26 Super League appearances for FCW, the Vaud native scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.
-
Ricardo Moniz has found a new job
FC Zurich dismissed Ricardo Moniz at the end of May after a disappointing season. Moniz took over on an interim basis on April 22, 2024, after assistant coaches Murat Ural and Umberto Romano were dismissed. He was previously employed by FCZ as U21 coach. Just over a month later, after three wins in the first four games, Moniz was given a contract until 2026.
After a good start, the Dutchman was relegated with FCZ - ultimately only finishing 7th in the table. After the last game of the season, Moniz said: "Of course I'll be back, my contract runs for another year". The FCZ managers pulled the rip cord.
The polarizing Moniz has now found a new employer. He will become head coach of AS Trenčín. He has signed a three-year contract with the Slovakian club.
The 61-year-old has already worked at Trenčín once before. Under his management, AS Trenčín almost made it to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League seven years ago. He then left the club at his own request in November 2018.
-
Xavi Simons wants to leave RB Leipzig
According to a media report, Xavi Simons wants to leave RB Leipzig in the upcoming transfer window. According to the portal "The Athletic", the 22-year-old attacking player has informed the Bundesliga club of his desire to leave. There is currently no new status for RB Leipzig regarding the personnel issue, as they had already discussed medium and long-term plans immediately after the end of the season, the club announced on request.
Simons came to Leipzig on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 and was signed permanently for 50 million in January. Despite scoring ten goals and providing nine assists, the Dutch international was the second-highest scorer and was unable to avoid missing out on the international starting places.
Leipzig are not currently in talks with the player. According to media reports, the Saxons are looking at a transfer fee of at least 70 million euros, as Simons' contract is valid until the end of June 2027.
-
Tom Gaal moves to FC St.Gallen
FCSG is strengthening its central defense. Tom Gaal moves to eastern Switzerland on a free transfer from SSV Ulm (recently relegated from the Bundesliga 2). The 24-year-old has signed a contract until 2027.
"Tom is strong in tackles, has a clean technique and is athletically at a very stable level. We are convinced that we can develop him further and are delighted that we were able to convince him to join our club," FCSG Sporting Director Roger Stilz was quoted as saying in the club's press release.
Gaal came through the youth ranks at Borussia Mönchengladbach. He was a starter at Ulm and made it to the 2nd Bundesliga in 23/24. He made 21 appearances last season, scoring one goal and registering three assists.
-
Filippo Inzaghi becomes coach of Palermo
Former Italian international striker Filippo Inzaghi will coach Palermo in Serie B from next season. As the second division club announced, the 51-year-old has signed a multi-year contract.
Last season, Filippo Inzaghi led Pisa back to Serie A for the first time in over 30 years before announcing his departure a few days ago. According to media reports, Palermo are said to have paid around one million euros to buy Inzaghi out of his contract in Tuscany.
Under "Super Pippo", world champion with Italy in 2006, the Sicilians, who belong to the City Football Group around Manchester City, are set to return to Serie A.
-
Alioune Ndoye will not stay at Servette
Alioune Ndoye is leaving Servette Geneva after just six months despite performing well. The purchase option for the 23-year-old Senegalese player was not exercised, the club announced.
The striker, who was signed on loan from the Latvian league, scored six goals in just under 450 Super League minutes.
-
Bayern dredge up Williams - but he wants to go to Barça
According to transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona currently have the best chances in the poker game for Nico Williams. According to them, the Spanish international from Athletic Bilbao would prefer to move to the Catalans.
However, Barça must now check whether a transfer is even feasible and whether Williams could be registered. If Barça get the green light, nothing should stand in the way of the transfer. Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea are also very interested in the 22-year-old winger - and would continue to argue if Barça are unable to buy Williams.
-
First meeting planned between Xhaka advisor and Milan
Is Granit Xhaka moving to AC Milan? The rumor is getting hotter and hotter. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, a meeting between Xhaka's advisor and representatives of AC Milan is to take place in the next few days. An offer has not yet been made and Leverkusen are said to be keen to keep the national team captain.
However, Xhaka recently indicated that he does not necessarily want to be part of the major upheaval that Leverkusen are currently undergoing. "I've already experienced upheaval at Arsenal in 2019. Something like that takes strength. And I'm no longer 25 years old, I'll soon be 33."
-
GC says goodbye to ten players
GC is undergoing a radical change. As GC writes in a press release, no fewer than 10 players are leaving the club. Alain Sutter seems to be cleaning up the store. The cooperation with Sonny Kittel, Manuel Kuttin, Giotto Morandi, Tsiy Ndenge, Ayumu Seko and Pascal Schürpf has been terminated. In addition, the loan contracts of Adama Bojang, Nestory Irankunda, Bryan Lasme and Noah Persson are coming to an end. They are all returning to their home clubs.
-
Will Zeidler take over in Lausanne?
According to information from blue Sport, Lausanne-Sport has already found the successor to Ludovic Magnin (going to FC Basel). Everything points to Peter Zeidler taking over and returning to the Super League after a brief adventure at VfL Bochum, where he was sacked in October last year after a poor start to the season.
-
Wirtz to be presented to Liverpool on Friday
The record transfer of German international Florian Wirtz to Liverpool FC is moving ever closer. According to a report by "The Athletic", the 22-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen is due to complete the obligatory medical check with the English champions this Friday. The only thing missing after that is the signing of the contract.
Both clubs have long since agreed on a transfer fee package, which according to media reports could be worth up to 150 million euros including a fixed sum and bonus payments. This would make Wirtz the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga and Premier League history. Only for the two strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has Paris Saint-Germain paid two even higher transfer fees to date.
-
Several departures at FCZ
FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic announced on Monday the departures of loan players Mounir Chouiar and Juan José Perea, for whom the purchase option has not been exercised. In addition, the contract with Rodrigo Conceição was terminated by mutual agreement.
The loan returns of Nikola Katic and Nemanja Tosic are also unlikely to continue. "It looks like Katic will be leaving. We have several offers on the table," says Malenovic. With Tosic, it is also not yet entirely clear what will happen next, "but it looks like a transfer for him too". There is likely to be a lot of activity on the FCZ transfer market in the coming weeks.
-
Magnin new FCB coach
The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for a few days now, and now it's official: Ludovic Magnin is leaving Lausanne-Sport to become the new coach of FC Basel. He succeeds double coach Fabio Celestini, who has left the club at his own request after one and a half years. Magnin signs a two-year contract with FCB.
-
Transfer ticker
You can find more transfer news here.