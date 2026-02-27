The Europa and Conference Leagues once again delivered thrilling football action on Thursday. Here are the best scenes of the evening.

Tobias Benz

Star goalie De Gea blunders shortly before the end of extra time

Everything actually spoke in favor of the Italians ahead of the match between Fiorentina and Polish representative Jagiellonia Białystok. However, the 3-0 cushion from the first leg evaporated shortly after the break when Mazurek scored a hat-trick in the 49th minute, beating De Gea, who had come on as a half-time substitute.

Fiorentina only showed signs of life in extra time. There, the Italians scored twice and were back on course for the round of 16. Shortly before the end, goalkeeper De Gea made it exciting once again. He let an actually harmless attempt from Balleste roll in to make it 2:4. In the end, Fiorentina saved the narrow 5:4 victory over time.

Freuler badly mowed down - opponent is sent off

Bologna's hopes of reaching the round of 16 were given a considerable boost in the 37th minute of the play-off second leg against Brann Bergen thanks to a red card against the Norwegians. Remo Freuler has to stall for it: the Swiss player is hit hard on the thigh by his opponent.

The Swiss player was able to play on and ultimately celebrated a 1:0 victory with his colors and a place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Celtic shock Stuttgart with a lightning goal after 28 seconds

VfB Stuttgart made a brilliant false start in the second leg of the Europa League play-off against Celtic Glasgow. After just 28 seconds, the visitors from Scotland took a 1:0 lead through McCowan. For the rest of the game, however, the defense around the Swiss Luca Jaquez held firm. Stuttgart ultimately qualify for the round of 16 thanks to their 4:1 win in the first leg.

More videos from the department