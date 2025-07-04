Vitinha and PSG in top form. Jae Hong/AP/dpa

Thrilling duels in the USA: Whether underdogs, Champions League rematches or national pride - these quarter-finals have it all. Here are the previews for the four top matches.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal - The surprise teams in the direct duel

🗓 Friday, July 4 - 21:00 (CET)

Palmeiras vs. Chelsea - South American power meets wavering favorite

🗓 Saturday, July 5 - 03:00 (CET)

PSG vs. Bayern Munich - The clash of the superpowers

🗓 Saturday, July 5 - 18:00 (CET)

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund - The final that is no longer a final

🗓 Saturday, July 5 - 22:00 (CET) Show more

Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal - The surprise teams in a direct duel

🗓 Friday, July 4 - 21:00 (CET)

📍 Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Two huge upsets - now the direct duel: Fluminense, the Brazilian Copa Libertadores winners from 2023, sensationally knocked Champions League finalists Inter Milan out of the tournament. On the other side: Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, who eliminated Manchester City in the round of 16 with their billion-dollar squad featuring Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić and Kalidou Koulibaly.

David against David - because despite their star power, there are two outsiders here who have achieved great things. Who will advance to the semi-finals?

Khalid al-Ghannam of Al-Hilal celebrates the coup against Manchester City. Phelan Ebenhack/AP/dpa

Palmeiras vs. Chelsea - South American power meets wavering favorites

🗓 Saturday, July 5 - 03:00 (CET)

📍 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Chelsea battled on against Sporting Lisbon - now they face Palmeiras, an opponent who have yet to lose a single game in this tournament.

The Brazilians, currently top of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A table, are synonymous with uncompromising attacking football and defensive stability. Chelsea, on the other hand, vacillate between brilliance and chaos. Can the Premier League club stabilize itself - or will it be overrun by the "green giants"?

Cole Palmer (left) and Reece James want to lead Chelsea to victory. Nell Redmond/AP/dpa

PSG vs. Bayern Munich - The clash of the superpowers

🗓 Saturday, July 5 - 18:00 (CET)

📍 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Champions League winners vs. Bundesliga champions. PSG vs Bayern - it doesn't get much more glamorous than this. Both teams scored four goals each in the last round and presented themselves in top form offensively.

The Parisians want to continue their dominant European campaign on American soil. Bayern - with an in-form Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich in the center - will be looking for revenge for their defeat in the 2020 final.

Who will prevail in the clash of the titans?

Harry Kane scores the decisive goal to make it 4-2. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund - The final that is no longer a final

🗓 Saturday, July 5 - 22:00 (CET)

📍 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

The Champions League final rematch of 2024 - but Jobe Bellingham is missing. The Real star's younger brother is condemned to watch due to suspension.

Borussia Dortmund want to show that the final was no fluke - especially Gregor Kobel, who shone with saves in the final. But Real Madrid, with Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo and the defensive wall Rüdiger, look unstoppable at the moment.

Can Dortmund upset the favorites again - or will the "royals" put on a show of strength?

Madrid's winning goal scorer Gonzalo García. Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dpa

More videos from the department