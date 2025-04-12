Chadrac Akolo (left) ends St. Gallen's goal drought, but his goal is not enough to secure the victory they need sda

With two rounds to go in the Super League, six teams are still involved in the fight for the top spot. This is the starting position of the various clubs.

3. Young Boys, 50 points, goal difference 47:36 (+11)

YB do not normally have to worry about finishing in the top 6. The Bernese are still one point short of qualifying for the Championship Group on their own. For the strongest team of the year (27 points from 13 games), the last two rounds before the division of the table will be about distancing direct rivals and putting pressure on leaders Basel.

Remaining program: Lucerne (a), Zurich (h)

4th Lucerne, 48, 55:49 (+6)

FC Luzern have only managed one win in their last six games. The team from Central Switzerland, which had been in command for a long time, has faltered and now faces a difficult remaining program. On Sunday, FCL will host the champions from Bern before facing cup winners Servette on Easter Monday. Coach Mario Frick will have to shake up his players, who did not cut a good figure in the bitter 3-1 defeat to GC recently.

Remaining program: YB (h), Servette (a)

5th Lugano, 48, 47:44 (+3)

Lugano have had a bitter few weeks: first the cup exit against lower-ranked FC Biel, then the bitter elimination in the Conference League against Slovenian representative NK Celje. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team also lost six of their last ten league games. Their championship ambitions had to be scaled back after the 2-0 defeat to Basel on Sunday, and now Lugano must prevent the worst-case scenario. The Ticino side still have to face both rivals lurking directly below the bottom line.

Remaining program: St. Gallen (h), Lausanne (a)

6th Zurich, 47, 43:42 (+1)

After narrow victories against Luzern and GC, FCZ seemed to be on course. However, coach Ricardo Moniz's team only managed to avert defeat against Lausanne at the last second and were held to a 0-0 draw against bottom-of-the-table Winterthur. Although Zurich's form is on the up compared to Lucerne and Lugano, two title favorites await in the final two rounds: Basel and YB. Steven Zuber and Co. will probably have to pick up a point or two in these duels to secure their place in the top 6. In the event of a tie on points, the goal difference could be Zurich's undoing.

Remaining program: Basel (h), YB (a)

7th Lausanne, 44, 50:43 (+7)

13 games, 14 points: Only Winterthur (11) and Sion (9) have collected fewer points than Ludovic Magnin's Lausanne this year. The general slump was recently compounded by the loss of super talent Alvyn Sanches. Nevertheless, the Vaud side stayed in the race for a place in the Champions League last weekend thanks to goals in the 96th and 98th minute in a 2-0 win over Sion. Another three points are needed on Saturday at bottom-placed Winterthur. Then there is still a lot possible in the home game against Lugano on Easter Monday. However, Lausanne do not have it in their own hands and will have to hope that their rivals slip up.

Remaining program: Winterthur (a), Lugano (h)

8th St. Gallen, 43, 44:42 (+2)

Four points behind 6th place, St. Gallen are clearly in the underdog role. However, the victory against Servette on Sunday should have given the eastern Swiss team courage for the final spurt. They still have to face the unsettled Luganesi and FC Sion, currently the team with the weakest form. Coach Enrico Maassen's team need two wins to have a realistic chance of finishing in the top half of the table. Then, with a little help, a big surprise would be possible.

Remaining program: Lugano (a), Sion (h)