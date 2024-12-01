  1. Residential Customers
MLS playoffs Stefan Frei misses out on the final with Seattle

SDA

1.12.2024 - 09:15

The LA Galaxy players celebrate reaching the Major League Soccer play-off final
The LA Galaxy players celebrate reaching the Major League Soccer play-off final
Keystone

Stefan Frei and the Seattle Sounders missed out on a fifth appearance in the Major League Soccer play-off final. The Swiss goalkeeper's team lost 0:1 against LA Galaxy.

01.12.2024, 09:15

01.12.2024, 09:30

Frei still had his fingertips on the ball when the Serbian Dejan Joveljic scored the decisive goal in the 85th minute, but was unable to keep it out. As a result, Seattle had to bury their dream of a third title after 2016 and 2019.

On Saturday, December 7, LA Galaxy will face the New York Red Bulls, who also won their semi-final against Orlando City 1-0, in the final.

SDA

