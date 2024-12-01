The LA Galaxy players celebrate reaching the Major League Soccer play-off final Keystone

Stefan Frei and the Seattle Sounders missed out on a fifth appearance in the Major League Soccer play-off final. The Swiss goalkeeper's team lost 0:1 against LA Galaxy.

SDA

Frei still had his fingertips on the ball when the Serbian Dejan Joveljic scored the decisive goal in the 85th minute, but was unable to keep it out. As a result, Seattle had to bury their dream of a third title after 2016 and 2019.

On Saturday, December 7, LA Galaxy will face the New York Red Bulls, who also won their semi-final against Orlando City 1-0, in the final.

SDA