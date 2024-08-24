  1. Residential Customers
FCL CEO in an exclusive interview Stefan Wolf, is your resignation a victory for Bernhard Alpstaeg?

Luca Betschart

24.8.2024

FC Luzern is facing the next upheaval. Stefan Wolf, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, is leaving the club at the end of the year. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about his departure for the first time.

24.08.2024, 20:57

24.08.2024, 20:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Monday, FC Luzern announces that Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO Stefan Wolf will be leaving the club at the end of the year.
  • In an exclusive interview with blue Sport, Wolf speaks publicly for the first time and explains what lies behind his decision.
  • Wolf makes it clear that his resignation can in no way be interpreted as a victory for Bernhard Alpstaeg in the raging FCL power struggle. "It's not about me and not about Bernhard Alpstaeg," says Wolf.
Show more

Last Monday, FC Luzern announced that Stefan Wolf would be leaving the club at the end of the year at his own request. Due to "differing views on the future strategic direction", the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors will end his tenure after almost four years. But what does that mean in concrete terms?

"I don't want to say anything specific about it publicly," explains Wolf in an exclusive interview with blue Sport. "There are a few things I don't agree on. But that should remain internal. (...) I'm not in favor of making a big fuss here. It's enough that I got the ball rolling on Monday. Now it's important that calm returns to the system."

Termination of contract at his own request. President Stefan Wolf to leave FC Lucerne at the end of the year

Termination of contract at his own requestPresident Stefan Wolf to leave FC Lucerne at the end of the year

"It's not about me or Alpstaeg"

When asked about the raging match fight with Bernhard Alpstaeg, Wolf makes it clear that his resignation should in no way be seen as a victory for the Alpstaeg side. "It's not about me and not about Bernhard Alpstaeg. It's about the FCL and I've worked hard for this club," Wolf replies. "I've met wonderful people here who give everything for the club. I've worked for them - and not against anyone."

Next round in the dispute. Alpstaeg may keep stadium - FCL Board of Directors is

Next round in the disputeAlpstaeg may keep stadium - FCL Board of Directors is "irritated and disappointed"

Nevertheless, the constant unrest and legal proceedings have left their mark. "There were phases when it was extremely energy-sapping. All the proceedings we had," Wolf admits. "It got to me. I think you can see that in my face. But I put my heart and soul into it and I'm far from the only one who has gone through it."

Numerous people at the club have been through it - or worse. "They were asked about certain things that they couldn't find the answers to," says the 53-year-old.

A farewell with a lot of melancholy

A division of roles with Simon Meier, who could have taken over certain areas as the new CEO, is out of the question for Wolf: "I couldn't do it that way anymore. I am also consistent and perhaps a little stubborn. But it is quite clear that I will support Simon Meier and the Board of Directors in the coming months."

Despite being exhausted, it is anything but easy for Wolf to say goodbye. "I always traveled to Lucerne with energy and joy - even when there were intense phases," the departing Chairman of the Board of Directors clarifies, adding wistfully: "We achieved a lot during this time. It pains me to leave. I will miss the club from January 1."

Two goals, one assist. Lars Villiger shoots down Winti - Lucerne greet second place after 3-0 win

Two goals, one assistLars Villiger shoots down Winti - Lucerne greet second place after 3-0 win

Wolf expresses his thanks for the numerous reactions he has received since announcing his resignation. "I was very touched that people think it's a shame. But also that they understand the decision. I've received a lot of messages, many have wished me all the best," says Wolf and promises: "I'll give it my all until the end of the year. And the FCL will make its way - regardless of whether I'm there or not."

