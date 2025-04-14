During a training session in Lugano, Renato Steffen and Antonio Papadopoulos came to blows. The player from Aargau suffered a microfracture on his left hand.

During a Lugano training session, Renato Steffen injured his left hand after clashing with teammate Antonios Papadopoulos.

Despite the incident involving the two players, both players took part in the following match against St. Gallen. Show more

According to "RSI", Renato Steffen and Antonios Papadopoulos clashed at the end of last Thursday's training session.

The argument between the two Lugano players, which began with violent insults, quickly degenerated into a physical altercation. The timely intervention of coach Mattia Croci-Torti prevented the situation from getting any worse. He separated the two players and calmed the two brawlers down.

Steffen injures his hand

Steffen even suffered a microfracture to his hand in the incident, which is why he appeared on the pitch against St. Gallen with a conspicuous bandage.

Despite the incident, both players involved were in the starting eleven on Sunday. One thing is clear: the mood in Ticino was certainly better. The club, considered by many experts to be a championship contender, has only picked up 11 points from its last 11 games in the league - only FC Sion (10 points) has undercut them in this period.

The club management, contacted by RSI, announced that they had clarified the matter internally and decided not to disclose any further details. The club emphasized that the situation between the players had been clarified.