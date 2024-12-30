Steffen Baumgart is the new coach of Union Berlin Keystone

As expected, Steffen Baumgart is the new coach of Union Berlin. The Rostockian succeeds Bo Svensson from Denmark, who was sacked on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Baumgart, who will turn 53 at the beginning of January, returns to the Bundesliga one year after being released by 1. FC Köln. Baumgart's last appointment was short-lived. At the end of November, he left his post at second division club Hamburger SV after just nine months.

The commitment in Berlin is tantamount to a return. Baumgart played for the then second division club for two seasons from the summer of 2002 and achieved cult status among the fans of the Iron. He was twice voted Union's Footballer of the Year.

Since Urs Fischer's departure just over a year ago, Baumgart is now the fourth coach at the club, which is currently in 12th place in the league table. Nothing is known about the terms of his contract.