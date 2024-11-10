Lugano loses 2-1 against Young Boys. In the 94th minute, Shkelqim Vladi has the equalizer on his feet, but misses a penalty. Renato Steffen is furious in an interview with blue Sport.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lugano lose 2-1 to Young Boys, with Shkelqim Vladi missing the equalizer in the 94th minute by shooting a penalty over the goal.

Midfielder Renato Steffen appears for an interview with blue Sport after the game, looking angry: "It's not my thing to tell the coach that I have to shoot."

Steffen will now take a break from competitive matches. He was not called up for the national team by Murat Yakin and explains: "Sometimes it's better not to say anything." Show more

Renato Steffen had a bad week. On Thursday, he lost 4-1 with Lugano in the Conference League against outsiders Backa Topola. On Friday, it was announced that the midfielder would not be in Murat Yakin's squad for the upcoming Nations League games. And on Sunday, he and Lugano lost 2-1 at Young Boys, with a particularly explosive moment: Lugano were awarded a penalty in the 94th minute, but it was Shkelqim Vladi, not Steffen, who was allowed to take it. And Vladi smashes the leather into the night sky like the legendary Roberto Baggio once did.

After the game, Steffen appears for an interview with blue Sport reporter Stefan Eggli and, when asked how he feels, says: "Not good, we've lost. That's what it looks like when you lose, right?" Regarding the agreement on who would take the penalty, Steffen says: "Those who want to take the penalty should take it. If he feels good, he should take it. I'll certainly talk to him about why and why not."

It came as a surprise to reporter Eggli that Steffen did not make the start. Steffen explains: "The coach comes to me and asks who should shoot. If he says Vladi, then Vladi should shoot. It's not my thing to then tell the coach that I have to shoot. Everyone knows I would have taken him. But if he says someone else should shoot, then no problem. If he has to take responsibility, then he should take responsibility, but then you have to do it. In the end, we just didn't do it. It's better to say a little less now."

The fact that he is asked about not being called up for the national team doesn't exactly brighten Steffen's mood: "Do you have another question? Because otherwise I think we're done there." Reporter Eggli follows up: "Disappointed?" and Steffen evades the question: "No, I don't have to say anything, it's all good. Sometimes it's better not to say anything."

Croci-Torti explains why Vladi was allowed to shoot

Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti also appears for an interview on blue Sport. He reveals why Vladi was allowed to come on at this important moment: "Vladi had had so many injuries last year and a goal in the 93rd minute in Bern was important for him. It hurts me for my players. But I know that these things happen, that's football."

More comments on the game