Hope of a return to the national team? Steffen: "I don't check my cell phone after every goal to see if Yakin has called"

Renato Steffen becomes the decisive man in St. Gallen: with a free kick from long range in stoppage time, he secures a point for Lugano despite being outnumbered. He also talks about the national team after the game.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Renato Steffen scores the equalizer for Lugano against St. Gallen in stoppage time with a free kick from long range.

Despite being short-handed after a yellow card, the Ticino side improve significantly.

Steffen criticizes his team's previously weak performance, but is satisfied with his current form and continues to focus on Lugano rather than the national team. Show more

In stoppage time, the Ticino team are rewarded for their tireless efforts. Lugano are awarded a free kick far out in the half, which Renato Steffen delivers high and wide into the box. The ball sails longer and longer, nobody in the penalty area can get to it and FCSG goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi can't do anything about it either. The ball hits the far corner.

"At that point with one man less, so late in the game, it was very good for us and also a blow for St. Gallen," said goalscorer Steffen in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "Nevertheless, if we look at the whole game, we have to take it on the chin that we only really started to play with one man less."

He explains his team's long, tough performance with the opponent's system. "They play man-to-man all over the pitch," the winger notes. He also noticed it when he sometimes switched from the right side to the left side. "(Lukas) Daschner always followed me. If I had gone to the toilet, he would have come with me," smiles Steffen.

However, St. Gallen's style of play was "not surprising". "That's why it was up to us to find better spaces there. The key would have been to play faster with the ball, with less contact. We didn't manage that with eleven," criticized Steffen.

Steffen on Yakin: "I have to make the phone call first"

Outnumbered - Daniel Dos Santos was shown a yellow card in the 64th minute - they "moved better and also made better decisions". Steffen scored his fifth goal of the season in St. Gallen. He has scored three of his five goals this season in the last five games. Is he now thinking about the national team again? "I'll have to score a bit more for that until it's back in the back of my mind. It's certainly not the case that I think about Muri (Murat Yakin - editor's note) every time I score a goal or assist and look at my cell phone to see if he's called."

Steffen continues: "I've already said once that I have to make the phone call first," he smiles. Steffen played his last of his 41 international matches in the Nations League campaign in the fall of 2024.

The 34-year-old has his focus on his club Lugano. "I'm no longer one of the young guns, so I'm completely relaxed. That's still so far away for me at the moment that I just want to concentrate on my performance. I'm just happy that I can help the team again with goals," emphasizes the veteran. It was the 60th goal in the Super League for the man from Aargau, who has also played for Thun, YB and Basel in the league.

Nati fans will find out on Thursday whether Steffen still has a role to play in Murat Yakin's plans. The national team coach will then announce his squad for the upcoming test matches against Germany and Norway.