After a turbulent few days and serious accusations, Lugano star Renato Steffen puts in a strong performance in the 3:1 win against FC Basel - and speaks clearly about the rumors surrounding him.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you His absence from the European Cup following an alleged dispute with coach Mattia Croci-Torti caused a stir around Renato Steffen - and even led to threats against his family.

Steffen dispels the rumors in an interview with blue Sport, saying that he also received support from the team and the club.

He also made a sporting statement with a strong performance in the 3:1 win against former club Basel. Show more

After two defeats at the start, FC Lugano was under great pressure in the third game of the season. The Ticino team's sporting slump was accompanied by background noise. For example, Renato Steffen, a key player in last season's successful campaign, was missing from the squad for the important Conference League qualifier against Celje after an alleged altercation with Croci-Torti in training last Thursday.

However, the coach immediately denied this after the game: "I didn't put him in the squad because he wasn't one hundred percent fit. You have to be in top form to play games like this."

Steffen himself did not want to know anything about fisticuffs towards blue Sport either: "Yes, it got loud, but no more and no less. It's happened a hundred times before." On top of that, Steffen's wife Qendresa was badly insulted and threatened due to the rumors on social media. This went so far that son Lian (7) was no longer allowed to attend junior training for safety reasons.

The public was curious to see whether the winger would be on the pitch on Sunday in the home game against champions Basel and how the 41-time international would cope with all the fuss surrounding him.

Steffen's strong response on the pitch

It's not easy when it comes to Renato Steffen as a footballer, says the 33-year-old in an interview with blue Sport. "But if the people around me get involved and stories emerge that want to harm me, then I have a problem," Steffen emphasized after the important 3:1 win against FCB, where he played from 2016 to 2018.

They had talked a lot internally, both at the club and in the team. He also always received support there. But it was also important to have addressed the things that were annoying, Steffen said.

"I can't really influence the rest. I felt the need to clarify things that were wrong last year or even now. At the end of the day, it's my name that's being dragged through the mud," he says, emphasizing that boundaries have been crossed.

"That's why I'm glad that I was able to show it today with this performance. A weight has been lifted off my shoulders," admits Steffen, who also got on the scoresheet for the first time with a free-kick cross to make it 2-0 at the interval.

"I can build on that. But I know I can certainly do more," says Steffen. So it's not just the Lugano fans who are excited to see how their number 11 will perform in the coming weeks.