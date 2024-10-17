YB interim coach Joël Magnin (right) in conversation with assistant coach Matteo Vanetta. Picture: Keystone

YB interim coach Joël Magnin tries to rebuild the unsettled players with one-on-one talks. He doesn't want to stay in office for longer than December, until then he's watching match after match.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB interim coach Joël Magnin wants to rebuild his players with one-on-one talks and lead them out of the crisis step by step.

However, Magnin does not want to remain head coach for longer than December. The agreement is that he will return to the second tier by then at the latest.

The season opener is a tough one for Magnin: on Saturday, league leaders Luzern will be the guests at the Wankdorf. blue Sport will be showing the game live from 5.30 pm. Show more

Joël Magnin first had to ask his family whether they would agree to him taking over as interim boss of Young Boys, as he did last spring. "I was surprised when the request came on Monday," said the 53-year-old from Neuchâtel at his first media appearance since he was introduced nine days ago as the successor to the hapless Patrick Rahmen.

Committed until December

The family agreed, and Magnin now faces the not-so-easy task of leading the champions out of the basement. The agreement is that he will be in charge until December. Until then, the sporting management around Christoph Spycher and Steve von Bergen have time to look for a permanent successor, after which Magnin would like to return to the second tier as coach of the U21s.

The season opener is a tough one, with league leaders Luzern visiting the Wankdorf on Saturday and Italian champions Inter Milan in the Champions League next Wednesday. At least Magnin has now had plenty of time to prepare the team - at least in theory. However, around half of the players have been away with their national team in recent days.

Step by step

He wants to lead the team out of the crisis "step by step", says the former GC, Lugano and YB midfielder. First and foremost, he now needs to restore the players' belief in their own abilities.

To this end, he held individual discussions with those who were there. However, he only met the entire team for the first training session on Thursday afternoon. He now has a lot of work ahead of him. Meanwhile, the family has to take a back seat.

Videos from the department

SDA