FC Basel beat Aarau 2-0 on Sunday to return to the top of the table. The top duel between St.Gallen and YB ends 2:2, and Stephanie Waeber submits her candidacy for the national team with a dream goal.

Patrick Lämmle

Women's Super League YB drew 2-2 against St.Gallen in the top match of the round. YB captain Stephanie Waeber scores the interim 1:0. It's her 7th goal in the 11th round - and what a goal!

On Tuesday, Pia Sundhage announces the national team squad for the games against Germany (November 29) and England (December 3). With Naomi Luyet and Iman Beney, two players are sure to be included. And perhaps her 23-year-old teammate Stephanie Waeber for the first time?

It's the top match of the round: St.Gallen host YB. Anyone expecting a match at eye level will be disappointed. The Bernese are superior and create a clear advantage in chances. The wingers, consisting of the two 18-year-old internationals Naomi Luyet and Iman Beney, repeatedly caused problems for the opposing back line.

It was the latter who prepared the 1:0 in the 31st minute. It's wonderful how the 23-year-old YB captain Stephanie Waeber tucks the ball away. It's her 7th goal in her 11th league game and a kind of application letter for a national team call-up. The former junior international made her debut for YB in September 2017 and has been an undisputed regular since the 2018/19 season. Pia Sundhage will announce her squad for the upcoming test matches against Germany (November 29 at Letzigrund) and England (December 3 in Sheffield) on Tuesday.

In stoppage time of the first half, St.Gallen made their first dangerous approach to the opposing goal and promptly scored to make it 1:1, with YB goalkeeper Tamara Biedermann not cutting a good figure. After the break, Laura Frey restored YB's deserved lead with an artful shot in the 53rd minute. The game then flattened out, with YB seemingly in control. But shortly before the end, a Bernese player somewhat impetuously conceded a penalty, which Stephanie Brecht converted with ice-cold precision in the 87th minute. And so the fans saw a duel at eye level after all, at least in terms of the score.

Basel back at the top of the table

On Saturday, Servette stormed to the top of the table thanks to a 5:0 victory. But on Sunday, FC Basel knocked the Geneva side off the top spot again. FCB won 2-0 against Aarau, with 21-year-old German Melissa Ugochukwu making it 1-0 in the 65th minute and Polish international Oliwia Wos scoring the final goal with a direct free kick. The two internationals Coumba Sow and Aurelie Csillag play through for FCB. Watch the highlights of the game here.

The results of the 11th round Servette Chênois - Rapperswil-Jona 5:0 (0:0)

Zurich - Lucerne 3:2 (0:2)

Grasshoppers - Thun 2:1 (1:0)

St. Gallen - Young Boys 2:2 (1:1)

Basel - Aarau 2:0 (0:0)