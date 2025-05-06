Must take a break: Stuttgart's Swiss international Leonidas Stergiou Keystone

Stuttgart will have to do without defender Leonidas Stergiou for the final stretch of the season. The Swiss international injured his syndesmosis ligament in team training last week.

Keystone-SDA SDA

An operation will be carried out in the coming days, the club writes on its website. Stergiou will no longer be available for the current season.

The 23-year-old will therefore miss the Cup final on May 24 against third division side Arminia Bielefeld. The international test matches against Mexico (June 7) and the USA (June 11) are also likely to come too soon for Stergiou. Most recently, the player from eastern Switzerland was not part of Murat Yakin's squad, who, according to his own statements, wanted to "sift through new players" when the team came together in March.