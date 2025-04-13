Stuttgart's Leonidas Stergiou scores his first goal of the season against Werder Bremen, but still leaves the pitch as a loser (archive image) Keystone

Leonidas Stergiou scores Stuttgart's first goal of the season but can't celebrate in the end. His team lost the home game against Werder Bremen 1:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss full-back was sent on his way in the 19th minute with a high pass. Stergiou got to the ball just before the rushing goalkeeper and slid in to take the lead. It was the first goal of the season for the 23-year-old from St. Gallen, who had missed most of the first half of the season due to a back injury and was only playing his tenth league game.

The visitors from Bremen equalized in the first half through Oliver Burke and pressed for the winning goal in the second half. After Nick Woltemade was sent off, Werder played in superior numbers from the 65th minute onwards, but had to wait until the 90th minute before Burke scored again to secure the three away points for his team.

For Stuttgart, for whom Fabian Rieder was substituted at half-time, the European Cup places have thus receded somewhat into the distance. However, coach Sebastian Hoeness's team are through to the cup final, where they will face Arminia Bielefeld on May 24.

Brief telegram and table

VfB Stuttgart - Werder Bremen 1:2 (1:1). - Goals: 19th Stergiou 1:0. 32nd Burke 1:1. 90th Burke 1:2. - Remarks: 65th yellow card against Woltemade (Stuttgart). Stuttgart with Stergiou and Rieder (from 46), without Jaquez (substitute).