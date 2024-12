Miroslav Stevanovic has cult status at Servette Keystone

Miroslav Stevanovic has extended his contract with Servette Geneva, which expires next summer, the club has announced.

The 33-time Bosnian international has played for the Grenats since 2017, making him one of the longest-serving players in the squad. In 282 games for Servette, he has 60 goals and 95 assists.

The club did not provide any information about the duration of the new contract. The 34-year-old will end his career at Servette, according to the statement.

