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"She has given me the greatest gift" Stevanovic wins the Cup - and makes a declaration of love to his wife

Sandro Zappella

25.5.2026

St.Gallen's Mihailo Stevanovic is not only celebrating the title, but will soon also be celebrating fatherhood. The 24-year-old will soon become a father for the first time and makes a declaration of love to his wife.

25.05.2026, 09:00

On stage at FC St. Gallen's Cup celebrations, Mihailo Stevanovic tells the countless fans on the market square that he is not only happy about winning the Cup, but will soon be a father for the first time. In an interview with blue Sport, he says: "The moment she told me I was going to be a father was the best moment of my life. I'm super proud of her and every other woman carrying a baby. I love her very much and it makes me super happy."

He was able to give her a present by winning the cup, explains Stevanovic, adding: "She gave me an even bigger present." Looking ahead to the upcoming short nights as a new father, he says: "Today is the perfect time to learn to get by on little sleep."

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