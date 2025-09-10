  1. Residential Customers
After 555 games in Ligue 1 Steve Mandanda calls it a day at the age of 40

SDA

10.9.2025 - 19:37

Former French international goalkeeper Steve Mandanda ends his career
Keystone

Steve Mandanda is ending his career at the age of 40. The 2018 world champion announced this to "L'Equipe".

Keystone-SDA

10.09.2025, 19:47

After ending his contract with Stade Rennes, he had been without a club since this summer. Now the long-serving Marseille goalkeeper is calling it a day.

Mandanda played 555 games in Ligue 1. He made 35 appearances in the French national jersey. He only played in the insignificant final group matches when they won the title in Russia and at the World Cup in Qatar three years ago. Captain Hugo Lloris stood in front of him.

