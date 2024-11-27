After the next lesson in the Champions League, YB sporting director Steve von Bergen talks to blue Sport about the team's performance and the future of interim coach Joel Magnin.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fifth game, fifth defeat: YB are still going nowhere in the Champions League. In the home game against Atalanta Bergamo, the Bernese even go down 1:6.

In an interview with blue Sport, YB sporting director Steve von Bergen comments on the inferior performance of the Bernese in the premier class - and also talks about the future of interim coach Joel Magnin. Show more

Young Boys also lose their fifth game in the current Champions League. The Swiss champions lost at home to Atalanta Bergamo 1:6. "The result is tough, but it's the right one," said YB sporting director Steve von Bergen in an interview with blue Sport. They never had Atalanta under control. "They were much, much better in every area than we were today."

Against top teams like Barcelona or Atalanta, there was a difference of two or three levels. "We're not in a position to hold our own against teams like that today. That's a fact, that's our reality. Today we are in the table with 0 points."

For many outsiders, the dismal sporting result in the top flight is home-made. The team simply doesn't offer enough quality, and in the summer, the sporting management was criticized for not investing in the team.

Championship and Champions League not comparable

He can understand these accusations in the championship, but not in the Champions League. "We will never be Barcelona - we deserved to qualify against Galatasaray," said von Bergen, adding: "The start of the season was simply catastrophic. We lost many, many games and didn't perform well," said the Romand.

"Now things are a bit better, including in the championship, where we've now picked up eight points." Very important matches are now coming up in the league with St. Gallen and Sion, as well as in the Cup (Schaffhausen). The next opponent in the Champions League is Stuttgart. They face the German runners-up on December 11, before Servette await in the championship.

The pending coaching question

YB bosses Christoph Spycher and Steve von Bergen already replaced the coach at the beginning of October. The hapless Patrick Rahmen was replaced by Joel Magnin, who had previously been in charge of the U21 team. 53-year-old Magnin had already taken over as interim coach following the departure of Raphael Wicky - and led the Bernese team to the championship title the previous year. Or to put it in the words of Steve von Bergen. "He did a great job."

But is his current record enough to keep his job after the preliminary round? There is no news yet on the coaching issue, says von Bergen, who adds: "We will continue with Joel Magnin until the winter."

Von Bergen continued: "We know that Joel is a very important person. We definitely want to keep him at the club. That has been clearly agreed with him." We'll have to see what happens next. One thing is clear: Magnin's chances have certainly not improved as a result of the 6-1 defeat in Wankdorf.