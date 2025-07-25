  1. Residential Customers
Magnificent goal in the video Steven Zuber scores the first Super League goal of the new season so beautifully

Luca Betschart

25.7.2025

The first goal of the new Super League season is here! Responsible for it: Steven Zuber, who gives FC Zurich the lead after 27 minutes in the opening game against Sion.

25.07.2025, 21:11

A dream goal to kick off the new Super League season! Zurich's Sauter wins the ball on the halfway line in the 27th minute and, lying on the ground, launches a counter-attack. Emmanuel plays the ball into the center for Steven Zuber. He doesn't hesitate for long around 20 meters from goal, giving Sion goalkeeper Racioppi no chance and hammering the ball into the far right corner.

Follow the match in the livestream

Video highlights. Desolate FCZ final phase - Sion manages a major turnaround and secures the opening win

Video highlightsDesolate FCZ final phase - Sion manages a major turnaround and secures the opening win

