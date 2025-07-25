The first goal of the new Super League season is here! Responsible for it: Steven Zuber, who gives FC Zurich the lead after 27 minutes in the opening game against Sion.

Luca Betschart

A dream goal to kick off the new Super League season! Zurich's Sauter wins the ball on the halfway line in the 27th minute and, lying on the ground, launches a counter-attack. Emmanuel plays the ball into the center for Steven Zuber. He doesn't hesitate for long around 20 meters from goal, giving Sion goalkeeper Racioppi no chance and hammering the ball into the far right corner.

