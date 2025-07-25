  1. Residential Customers
FCZ leader bursts his collar Steven Zuber yells at reporters: "You're the journalist, aren't you?"

Luca Betschart

25.7.2025

FC Zurich had everything under control against Sion until the 81st minute, but then conceded three goals in the closing stages and left the pitch as losers. Steven Zuber is extremely frustrated.

25.07.2025, 23:08

25.07.2025, 23:13

After 81 minutes, the game at the Letzigrund seemed to be over. FC Zurich had things under control and were heading for their first win of the season with a 2-0 lead. But then Nivokazi scored the equalizer for Sion - and the Zurich team fell apart.

After Lukembila equalized the score at 2:2, the FCZ defence made a total lapse in the 91st minute. In the end, it was Yanick Brecher who set up Boteli to score the winner for Sion with a capital misplaced pass.

"I don't understand why we don't just knock the ball away," said an annoyed Steven Zuber when asked about the scene. But he won't accept a lack of experience as an excuse. "Stop with the age, please," Zuber gets annoyed at the question. "Always going on about age is simply not fair."

When blue Sport reporter Gianni Wyler wants to know where to pull the lever, Zuber replies: "You're the journalist, aren't you? You ask the questions. I can't do an interview myself."

What Brecher says about the scene

The highlights of the match

