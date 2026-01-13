  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Contract until 2028 St.Gallen apparently extends contract with coach Enrico Maassen

Tobias Benz

13.1.2026

Under Enrico Maassen, FC St.Gallen is playing well this season.
Under Enrico Maassen, FC St.Gallen is playing well this season.
KEYSTONE

According to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, St.Gallen coach Enrico Maassen has extended his contract in eastern Switzerland by one year.

13.01.2026, 09:00

13.01.2026, 09:12

The Sky journalist writes this on the platform X. According to the article, those responsible at FCSG are "extremely satisfied" with the 41-year-old's work. The club has not yet confirmed this.

However, an extension would not be surprising at all, as St.Gallen are in second place after an excellent first half of the season, just three points behind leaders Thun and therefore fully in the title race.

Maassen's contract had previously been valid until 2027. The German joined FCSG in July 2024 as Peter Zeidler's successor.

Football news

Like in a mafia movie. Sniper shoots ex-football boss at his mother's funeral

Like in a mafia movieSniper shoots ex-football boss at his mother's funeral

"A breakdown - an emergency call"This is what the international media wrote about Alonso's retirement

Defending champions surprisingly out. Paris Saint-Germain lose to Paris FC in the Cup

Defending champions surprisingly outParis Saint-Germain lose to Paris FC in the Cup

More than 150 million ticket requests. World Cup fans need to be quick: Third ticket window closes shortly

More than 150 million ticket requestsWorld Cup fans need to be quick: Third ticket window closes shortly

Lugano striker apologizes. Behrens:

Lugano striker apologizesBehrens: "I should never have allowed myself to behave like that"