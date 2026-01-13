Under Enrico Maassen, FC St.Gallen is playing well this season. KEYSTONE

According to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, St.Gallen coach Enrico Maassen has extended his contract in eastern Switzerland by one year.

Tobias Benz

The Sky journalist writes this on the platform X. According to the article, those responsible at FCSG are "extremely satisfied" with the 41-year-old's work. The club has not yet confirmed this.

However, an extension would not be surprising at all, as St.Gallen are in second place after an excellent first half of the season, just three points behind leaders Thun and therefore fully in the title race.

Maassen's contract had previously been valid until 2027. The German joined FCSG in July 2024 as Peter Zeidler's successor.