The 3rd attempt in his term of office St.Gallen boss Matthias Hüppi: "I am fully convinced that we will win the cup"

FC St. Gallen advance to the cup final with a 2-0 win in Yverdon. Shortly after the end of the match, President Matthias Hüppi explains why he is convinced that the title will finally be won at the third attempt and congratulates FC Thun on their championship title.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you St.Gallen beat Yverdon 2-0 in the Cup semi-final and are still one win away from the title.

President Matthias Hüppi praises the team's performance and is convinced that they will win the title in the third cup final during his tenure.

Hüppi congratulates FC Thun on winning the Swiss championship ahead of time and says: "I have the utmost respect for the work done in the Bernese Oberland." Show more

After the final whistle, Matthias Hüppi sits alone on the players' bench and watches as the players and staff are celebrated by the many fans who have traveled with them. The president of FC St. Gallen needs this brief moment to himself after the success in the cup semi-final in Yverdon. "I just want to give it to everyone, including the fans. There were 5,000 spectators here, at least half came from eastern Switzerland, which is not exactly around the corner and shows what the support is like," said Hüppi to blue Sport. "I'm just happy for St. Gallen and eastern Switzerland."

Seconds after the final whistle: Matthias Hüppi enjoys the success in peace and quiet. Picture: blue

His FC St. Gallen has just defeated the Challenge League club 2-0 and advanced to the final. Hüppi is satisfied and happy. "We knew it would be a tough game in Yverdon. We got off to the best possible start with the early goal. In the second half, we had to concede too much and then sealed the deal just before the end. That's worthy of all the credit on this pitch."

Now it should be enough to win the title for the first time in the third cup final in his tenure. "It was very special the first time because it was a ghost game. You can't compare that with the second final against Lugano. But there we simply had no chance. Now the starting position is completely different," says Hüppi. He is confident that the trophy will come to Eastern Switzerland this time. "I am fully convinced that we will be cup winners."

"That will make us very strong in the cup final"

He cites several reasons for his optimism. "The solidarity in this team, the solidarity among each other, the clarity in the organization and the fact that one simply goes for the other, regardless of position and function. That will make us very strong in the cup final."

He is also convinced that they will certainly not underestimate their final opponents Lausanne-Ouchy from the Challenge League. Hüppi: "We know very well that this is no walk in the park. We had to go to penalties twice against Challenge League opponents. You know what a high hurdle that is. Yverdon was also a high hurdle, but we did well for the most part."

Hüppi: "I think it's really good that Thun won the title"

blue Sport wants to know whether it is now easier for him to congratulate FC Thun on their championship title after reaching the cup final, Hüppi says: "It's easy for me to congratulate FC Thun on their championship title." The St. Gallen boss even goes into raptures when he looks at the Bernese Oberland. "I have the utmost respect for the work being done in the Bernese Oberland. I think it's really good that Thun won the title by such a large margin. There's nothing to discuss, you can just congratulate them - and try to limit the gap next time."