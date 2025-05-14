The football stadium in St.Gallen is getting a new name. Keystone

FC St. Gallen has presented a new partner for the naming rights to its stadium: Berit Klinik. However, it has not yet been decided what the Espen's home ground will be called from summer 2026.

Jan Arnet

It was announced around two months ago that FC St. Gallen's stadium will operate under a new name from the 2026/27 season. After a decade, the era of "Kybunpark" is coming to an end.

It is now clear who will give the stadium its name in future. As the FCSG announced on Wednesday evening, Berit Klinik will be the new naming rights partner of the traditional club from Eastern Switzerland.

"The search was based on clearly defined criteria: Local roots, passion for football, shared values and economic stability. Berit Klinik meets these high requirements in every respect," reads the club's press release.

Fans have a say

The contract between FCSG and the Berit Klinik is set to run for eight years. A new stadium name is to be developed in close cooperation with the fan scene over the coming months.

"Together with FCSG's loyal and large fan community, the two companies will work out a stadium name in the coming months and announce it in due course. It will include the brand of our partner and, for the first time, an independent, identity-creating stadium name," it says.

Club president Matthias Hüppi says: "Together, we want to find a stadium name that expresses the tradition of FC St.Gallen 1879 and our strong ties with the entire region of Eastern Switzerland and the naming rights partner."

For Berit Klinik, the close connection to the region is at the heart of the commitment. CEO Peder Koch explains: "This extraordinary anniversary gift was made possible by the generosity of our owner and is an expression of our deep connection and gratitude towards our region."