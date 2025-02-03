The transfer windows in the top European leagues close today, Monday. Who will make a move in the last few hours? You won't miss a single transfer here.
When do the transfer windows close?
- Bundesliga, Germany: Monday, February 3, 2025 (8:00 p.m.)
- Serie A, Italy: Monday, February 3, 2025 (8 p.m.)
- Ligue 1, France: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11 p.m.)
- Premier League, England: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11:59 p.m.)
- La Liga, Spain: Monday, February 3, 2025 (11:59 p.m.)
- Super League, Switzerland: Monday, February 17, 2025.
FC St.Gallen brings in Bundesliga player
FC St.Gallen have signed Lukas Daschner on loan. The attacking midfielder is under contract with VfL Bochum and has made 14 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.
-
Napoli hot for national team striker Okafor
In January, Noah Okafor's transfer to Leipzig fell through after the medical check. Napoli are now said to have reached an agreement with the Milan player. According to Fabrizio Romano, a loan with an option to buy is on the table.
-
FCZ helps itself to Ligue 1
According to "L'Équipe", Jean-Philippe Gbamin is moving from French first division club Nantes to FC Zurich. The Ivorian has only made partial appearances in the Ligue 1 club's defensive midfield this season (15 games, 371 minutes). The 29-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Ivory Coast national team.
-
Jaquez transfer to Stuttgart is fixed
Luca Jaquez was missing from the FC Luzern squad for the 2:0 win against St.Gallen on Sunday. Josef Bieri, president ad interim at FCL, confirmed to blue Sport that the U21 international is in talks with Champions League clubs.
It is now clear where he is heading: Jaquez is moving to VfB Stuttgart and signing a contract until 2029.
-
Tel will probably move to Tottenham
The transfer poker surrounding Mathys Tel from FC Bayern Munich has apparently been decided. According to consistent media reports, the attacker is now moving to Tottenham Hotspur after all.
A few days ago, the 19-year-old had reportedly decided against a deal with the Premier League club. Now the attacking player is to be loaned out until the end of the season without an option to buy. The Frenchman is due to complete his medical in London on today's deadline day.
The Spurs had previously offered 60 million euros for a permanent transfer. However, Tel is said to have changed his mind, although Spurs boss Daniel Levy is said to have visited him in Munich on Friday afternoon, according to the media. According to the portal "The Athletic", Tel told Tottenham that he wanted to stay at Bayern and reassess his future in the summer.
Tel moved to Munich from Stade Rennes for 20 million in 2022. He has now attracted interest from a number of other clubs. Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC and Aston Villa are also said to have been interested in Tel.
-
Mexican Gimenez replaces Morata at AC Milan
AC Milan, already distanced in the Italian championship race, are letting Alvaro Morata go and replacing the Spanish striker with Mexican Santiago Gimenez. The latter signed until the summer of 2029, as the Milanese club announced.
Morata, who came to Milan in the summer as a newly crowned European champion, has initially signed for Galatasaray Istanbul on loan for one year. With 5 goals in 16 league games, he was unable to meet the Rossoneri's expectations.
With the signing of Gimenez for over 30 million euros, Milan have a new attacking hope. The 23-year-old Mexican, who was born in Buenos Aires, has scored 65 goals in 105 games for Feyenoord Rotterdam over the past two and a half seasons.
-
Neuer extends his contract
Manuel Neuer will stay with Bayern Munich for at least another season, the club has announced.
The 38-year-old German international goalkeeper will enter his 15th season for the Bundesliga leaders next summer after extending his contract until 2026.
Neuer, who joined FC Bayern from Schalke in 2011, has won the Champions League twice, the league eleven times and the cup five times in Munich.
-
City sign midfielder
Nico Gonzalez moves to Manchester City. The English champions will pay the exit clause of 60 million euros to FC Porto for the 23-year-old midfielder. The Spaniard was trained at Barça. The Catalans have included a forty percent sell-on clause and are therefore cashing in big time.
-
YB loan player Pfeiffer returns to Germany
Central defender Patric Pfeiffer is returning to Germany after six months with Young Boys. The Swiss champions have announced that the loan contract with Augsburg has been terminated.
Peiffer, a 25-year-old German-Ghanaian dual national, only made two partial appearances for the Bernese side (one in the Cup game in August, the second in the Champions League in December) after suffering an injury in his very first game. He was loaned on by Augsburg to Magdeburg in the 2nd Bundesliga.
-
Elia about to leave YB
The Young Boys are still busy on the transfer market. Following the arrivals of Chris Bedia, Christian Fassnacht and Rayan Raveloson and the departures of Cheikh Niasse and Silvère Ganvoula, the next big-name player is now on the move: as reported by "L'Équipe", Meschack Elia is joining Ligue 1 club Nantes on loan until the end of the season. According to the report, the French club have a purchase option worth 3 million euros.
-
Ganvoula leaves YB for Italy
On Sunday, Young Boys announced the arrival of Chris Bedia. One center forward is coming, another is going: Silvère Ganvoula is leaving the Bernese club and moving to Serie A side AC Monza. Ganvoula has signed a contract with the Italians until 2026.
-
New right-back for Leipzig
Kosta Nedeljkovic joins RB Leipzig on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season. The Germans also have an option to buy.
-
Silva to Werder Bremen
André Silva joins Werder Bremen on loan from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
-
Fixed: Rashford to Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford ended up on the sidelines at Manchester United, now he has found his new club. The 27-year-old has joined Aston Villa on loan. The club apparently has an option to buy him for 40 million pounds in the summer.
-
ManUtd sign youngster Dorgu
Danish international Patrick Dorgu is moving to Manchester United. The 20-year-old winger joins from Lecce and will cost the Red Devils around 30 million euros.