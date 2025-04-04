This year's victim of the new mode is probably FC St.Gallen. After the 1:1 in Lucerne, the path to the top six seems to be an impossibility for the eastern Swiss. For Admir Mehmedi, too, it is clear that the train has left the station.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the 1:1 in Lucerne, FC St.Gallen's hopes of reaching the top 6 continue to dwindle.

For blue football expert Admir Mehmedi, one thing is clear: "St.Gallen have squandered their last chance."

Although the leap above the top six is still mathematically possible, the disappointment of the St.Gallen team was clearly evident after the game. Show more

That was probably it for FC St.Gallen. After the 1:1 draw in Lucerne, few can imagine that the Espen will be able to close the gap to FCZ in the last three games before the division. Even blue football expert Admir Mehmedi is not one of them.

"St.Gallen have squandered their last chance," believes the 34-year-old, who clearly doesn't believe Grün-Weiss can overtake his former club. "Six points in three games, that will be very, very sporting. I no longer believe that they will make it into the top six."

The Herculean task is still mathematically feasible for St.Gallen, but alongside FCZ, Lausanne are also fighting to stay in the top six - and the French club currently have more points than FCSG. Everything points to a premature end to the season for Enrico Maassen's squad, whose 40 points eight rounds before the end of the season mean they are not in any real danger of relegation.

"What can I say?"

The annual victim of the new mode this year probably comes from eastern Switzerland. Although they try to save face on the microphone after the game, neither defender Stanic: "We just have to get on with it now", nor coach Maassen: "As long as it's possible, we'll do everything we can."

The disappointment can be seen in the interviews with blue Sport. And despite all the media training, there is a clear pinch of bitter honesty: "If you look at the whole season, then of course we would like more consistency. We need more wins. What can I say?" concludes a dismayed Ambrosius.

For St.Gallen, the games against Servette, Lugano and Sion remain before the division of the table. It remains to be seen how much interest eastern Switzerland has in the Super League after that. But if there's one stadium that exudes a good atmosphere despite unfulfilled ambitions, it's Kybunpark.

More videos from this section